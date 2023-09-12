The question was posed by a kindergarten teacher struggling to make sense of her new class of, well, “feral” children: “How many places do we have as a culture where kids are asked to share their space with people of all ages, show respect for others and respect for property, use their indoor voices and tend to their own work? How many?”

We struggled to count them up. Music concerts? No, not really; parents wouldn’t pay for a ticket for young ones though I have noticed children at the San Francisco Symphony. Library programs. A synagogue or church, perhaps, but according to statistics people have stopped attending services, especially with children.

There are movie matinees, though one does tend to avoid children’s films because of the mayhem. We have community picnics and free concerts here in our city park in the summertime where there are a lot of little ones.

Then we spoke of the values a child learns in such a setting: Respect for property not your own. Honoring your parent’s requests with regard to doing puzzles or coloring or whatever has been provided for quiet personal entertainment if the program isn’t for children. Learning to take care of one’s own needs and stay in place as requested. In short, self-control.

Being in company without the demand to be personally entertained — an iPad with movie or cartoons or a playground — is now a rare virtue for our young. This makes a classroom arduous for the child and puts teachers on notice that they had better be able to dance to the tune of the child instead of the other way around. With 24 children, that’s a lot of tunes for one instructor.

But the question keeps hounding me. A child is well-served by being in the company of others and learning to get along peaceably.

When asked what her goals of parenting were, a young mother responded, “Our aim is that our three grow up to be as comfortable visiting a mud hut with sod floors as they are having tea in the palace.” She further explained that regarding the people who live there as neighbors and being able to comport themselves with courtesy require skills of hospitality wherever they may be.

If one has never had to stretch to be considerate, extend civility to someone who’s different from one’s self? Well, it may not be possible.

A few months ago, I wrote that one must be careful of telling someone else how to parent, or correcting another family’s child. In a communal setting that can be tricky.

My Nigerian friend, waving the paper where my column was printed said, “Not in my culture!” He went on to say that on report card day, for example, if a child is walking home trying to avoid the neighbors, he may well be called to account, “Show me that report.” And if it is not a good one he is as roundly questioned, even reprimanded, by the neighbor as if it were his own parents.

I have to add that in observing the families who might have been his neighbors when he lived in his own culture, I am constantly impressed by the respect shown all elders. And further, it is stunning to hear of the consistently high achievements of these same young people.

So then I began to think I had the wrong starting point. Perhaps the place to begin is at hospitality. The home in which one is born welcomes those who are different. Welcomes hearing their opinions. Whatever that "difference" may be — an extra chromosome? From a different neighborhood? Another color in our human rainbow? Or how about not being able to speak English?

Our children were 8 and 10 when we lived in France the first time. We didn’t yet speak the language and most of the people in our small town did not speak English. None of the children, nor the teacher of the one-room school they attended with 12 other children, spoke our language. They keenly remembered that experience after we were back in the States, and when kids from other cultures showed up in their classrooms they had a new attitude toward befriending them.

Or when people who have difficulty with their mobility come to call, how does your child help? Deference and care can be naturally expressed without a trace of pity; parents have the power to show how that works. “Let’s walk Aunt Violet to her car.”

Being trained to allow temporary discomfort in a situation that may hamper movement for a time matters, the kindergarten teacher says again: Sitting still, listening and paying attention are skills that require practice every bit as much as hitting baseballs and playing tennis.

It may be that we need to learn lessons from other cultures that our own has forgotten or failed to acquire. Columnist Maureen Dowd wrote last week, considering the needs of tremulous young girls in an age of rosy pink projections, that the problem may rest with “anxious adults creating a jittery atmosphere, digitally connected but spiritually unmoored.”

You can find ways to entertain yourself — drawing, puzzles, books, or the work the teacher assigns — but for those skills you will have to have parents and caregivers who are satisfied that what you are learning is as valuable for your life as jumping through hoops and swinging from monkey bars.