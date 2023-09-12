“My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” — 2 Corinthians 12:9

Power being made perfect in weakness?

The word "power" here is translated as force, might, ability, efficacy, energy, meaning. "Power through God's ability."

I think it's easy to assume that God is only close to us when things are going well, or we assume we are doing well with God because our life seems in order. The good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ (and specifically today's scripture) is that He is near to us in our weakness.

Hebrews 4:15 says, “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin.”

Jesus being drawn to human suffering, comes alongside us to stand against our sin/shame with us. He does not stand against us because of our sin.

Dane Ortlund says, “The cumulative testimony of the four Gospels is that when Jesus Christ sees the fallenness of the world all about him, his deepest impulse, his most natural instinct, is to move toward that sin and suffering, not away from it.”

How many of us are living under the same false message that Christ is not with us when we are weak and feeling broken?

Jesus stands at the door and knocks; He is not forceful. He waits for us to open our hearts to His love that already exists for us.

It's hard to accept that we are in fact weak and so pride can get in the way.

Proverbs 11:2 tells us, “When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with the humble is wisdom.”

Biblical wisdom is having the ability to see something from God’s life-giving viewpoint and living it out. Wisdom is “God’s character manifested in the many practical affairs of our life.” However, if we take the attitude of pride, it says that disgrace follows.

The Hebrew meaning of the word disgrace is "public shame." It's likened to the shame one feels of being arrested and imprisoned or being caught out in your mistake.

Thomas Merton says, “Pride makes us artificial and humility makes us real.” Christian humility is similar in nature to being honest about yourself, your talents and your limitations. Humility provides us the greatest freedom because we are free from living in this imaginary self that pride locks us into. The prison that pride locks us into is shame.

"It's another paradoxical aspect of Christianity, that we are declared right with God not once we begin to get our act together but once we fall into the honest acknowledgment that we never will," writes Ortlund.

When we realize we cannot do this on our own, freedom comes.

In the middle of your weakness, pain, doubt, confusion and mistakes, Jesus is knocking and patiently waiting at the door. He offers real hope, real strength and a real life. Call on His name.

John 3:16: "For here is the way God loved the world — he gave his only, unique Son as a gift. So now everyone who believes in him will never perish but experience everlasting life."