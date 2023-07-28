St. Helena's biggest and most controversial housing project in decades is headed to court.

Opponents of the 87-unit Hunter project filed a lawsuit Thursday in Napa Superior Court challenging the City Council's June 26 approval of the project's tentative map and environmental impact report (EIR).

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The suit was filed by St. Helena Citizens for a Sustainable Future, a group formed by the project's opponents, and Water Audit California, an environmental watchdog group that's previously sued the city of St. Helena and Napa County over water management issues.

The 33-page complaint echoes neighbors' concerns that the project application is vague and incomplete and segregates affordable housing into one area of the site.

It alleges that the EIR fails to adequately analyze emergency access, flood risks, water supply, traffic, and the status of an on-site well that would be used for non-potable use throughout the project site.

The lawsuit also claims that the city approved the project without adequate analysis of how potential groundwater extraction would affect flows in the Napa River. It claims that the approval violated the Fish and Game Code and the public trust doctrine, which holds that the state and local governments are responsible for managing water resources as "a public trust for the benefit of the people."

The lawsuit names the city of St. Helena, the St. Helena City Council, and applicants Ben vanZutphen and White Fang Properties, LLC. Applicants are typically responsible for the city's legal costs in defending against lawsuits against an approved project.

Members of the council majority who voted for the Hunter project said they had little choice, with the state applying unprecedented pressure on the city to approve the project and the applicant poised to sue the city if the council rejected the project.

City Attorney Ethan Walsh told councilmembers at the time that their hands were tied by state law, and they couldn't deny the project without finding that the project would have a "specific adverse impact" on health and safety.

The approval of the tentative map and EIR doesn't allow construction to move ahead right away. The applicants still need to demonstrate how they will offset the project's demand on city water and satisfy the city's affordable housing requirements.

The Star has asked city officials for comment on the lawsuit.

Photos: Grand opening of St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing complex Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony