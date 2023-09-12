In partnership with the St. Helena Rotary Club, St. Helena Preschool For All surpassed its $40,000 fundraising goal by raising $66,813 for local preschool scholarships.

"This achievement is a testament to the power of community and the belief in early childhood education," the nonprofit said in a statement issued Monday.

The group thanked the following community sponsors, as well as Terry and Anne Clark, who made "the final contribution that put us over the top."

Promise Maker ($5,000)

Robert and Jean Edwards

Jennifer Lamb

Promise Partner ($2,500)

Central Valley

Sunshine Foods

Promise Supporter ($1,000+)

Anonymous

Margo Kennedy

Honig Winery

Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance

Kathleen Patterson

Jack and Pam Preston

John Sales

Mike and Ann Thomas

Jeff and Cindy Warren

Preschool For All awards scholarships for kids to attend Wee Care Childcare, Sun & Stars Montessori School, St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, Mila's Preschool & Childcare Center, Little Backpacks Preschool, Hearts and Hands Preschool in Calistoga, and Discoveryland Children's Center in Angwin.

