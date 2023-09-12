(This is the latest in a series of Q&A articles highlighting winemakers and grapegrowers in the St. Helena area. Garrett Hale is estate director at Spring Mountain Vineyard.)

1. When was your winery founded?

"While our vineyards date back to 1873, 'Spring Mountain Vineyard Company' was first incorporated in 1903, and the winery that still stands today was built in 1974."

2. Why did you choose to be in the Spring Mountain District American Viticultural Area (AVA)?

"The SMD AVA offers a community of wineries with similar characteristics and desires. We all want to introduce more people to Spring Mountain wines."

3. Who is owner? Who is winemaker? Who is vineyard manager?

"MGG Investments, an agricultural-focused investment group, is the owner. Barrett Anderson is winemaker. Ron Rosenbrand is vineyard manager."

4. How many acres do you farm in the Spring Mountain District AVA?

"SMV owns 845 acres but currently farms 225 acres."

5. Do you farm sustainably/organically/biodynamically?

"In an effort to combat glassy-winged sharpshooters and the devastation they can inflict upon a vineyard, longtime vineyard manager Ron Rosenbrand introduced bluebirds to the property in the early 2000s. His bio-friendly efforts and groundbreaking work with bluebirds were honored in 2010 with the Innovator Award from the California EPA."

6. Please describe your vineyards: soil; exposure; narrow spacing; type of trellising; irrigation/dry-farmed, etc.

"Primary soil types are Aiken Loam, Boomer Gravelly Loam, and Millsholm Loam. We technically have eight different types of loam soil on the property but these three are underneath our best blocks. Our vineyards go from 388 feet to 1,650 feet in elevation. We have just about every exposure possible. Spacing is primarily meter by 2 meter. Trellising is cane pruned VSP."

7. Wineries today try to differentiate the visitor experience. What’s unique about visiting your winery/tasting room?

"The unique combination of over 140 years of grape-growing legacy, rich cultural heritage, and wine pedigree — all of which can immediately be felt the moment you arrive on property. Whether it’s touring our 19th-century cave system, walking through a rare Victorian-era botanical garden, or tasting vintage wine in our famed Miravalle Mansion, the indelible charm of Spring Mountain Vineyard is omnipresent."

8. What might surprise people to learn about you/your winery/your operation?

"Our estate, which totals close to 900 contiguous acres, is home to Spring Mountain AVA’s first-ever Cabernet Sauvignon vines, which were planted in 1873 by German immigrant Charles Lemme. Also, we are one of the few true 'vintage houses' in the valley and offer library wines dating back all the way to the 1970s."

9. What is special about the Spring Mountain District AVA in your opinion? Is it misunderstood? What do you wish visitors knew about it which perhaps they don’t?

"Vineyards oriented toward the east maintain the wine's acidity, benefiting from limited afternoon sun exposure that facilitates the gradual maturation of the grapes, resulting in a harmonious and refined flavor profile. The SMD AVA is a tight-knit community of neighboring vineyards that fosters mutual support and collaboration."

10. What’s your favorite place in St. Helena to eat, drink or relax?

"Cook, Market, Brasswood, and The Charter Oak! Best burger and margarita in the valley."