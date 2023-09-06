Lakes and rivers

Lake Berryessa fishing has been good for both bass and trout. Kokanee fishing is still very slow, with not many anglers having success.

As for the trout, trolling smaller spoons such as Kastmasters has produced good quality fish. The bass bite is hot throughout the day, with anglers finding success on a variety of soft plastics. Swimbaits, dropshots and senkos have been producing well. There is also a top water bite in the morning and evening.

Kokanee fishing remains “off the hook” at Bullards Bar Reservoir, with easy 10-fish limits by early morning pulling hoochies or spinners in pink, orange, blue or green at depths from 40 to 50 feet. The fish are schooling up, and there is one school in the Yuba Arm with another near the dam. The Kokanee scattered throughout the lake are fat and healthy, averaging 13 to 14 inches. The lake has dropped from 89% to 83% of capacity.

Oceans and bays

Interest in albacore is just starting to heat up at Fort Bragg, as there was a report of fair action at Vizcaino Knoll on Sunday. Tim Gillespie of All Aboard Adventures pulled in 22 limits of rockfish and a handful of lingcod in the shallows. He reported an outstanding grade of chili pepper and vermilion rockfish in the 50-fathoms-and-deeper zone.

Private and party boats launched out of Half Moon Bay in search of the first albacore of the year, found off Pioneer Canyon. The weather window is expected to last from 10 days to two weeks, and there will be more private boats launching out of this port due to the proximity of the albacore.

For those working the local reefs, limits of coastal rockfish remain the rule. Captain Michael Cabanas of The New Captain Pete has been running California Collaborative Fisheries Research Program trips to the Marine Protected Area cells within Año Nuevo to document and tag various species of rockfish. Rock fishing is open at any depth until Dec. 31.

Octopus’s Garden

According to a new study published by Science Advances, more octopuses are hanging out off the coast of Central California than any other place in the world. They found that tens of thousands of the tentacled mollusks have made a home on the deep-sea floor.

The groundbreaking discovery was first made by researchers from NOAA’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Nautilus Live in October 2018 near the base of Davidson Seamount, an extinct underwater volcano 80 miles southwest of Monterey. Since then, scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute and Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, among other organizations, have taken 14 dives on a custom-built remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, equipped with a 4K camera to closely monitor the peculiar creatures and distinguish each individual as they mate, nest, and die.

Researchers were astonished by what they found: a site nearly two miles deep teeming with pearl octopuses, so named because of the way the lavender-hued, cold-blooded animals resemble opalescent pearls when they nest on the rocky sea floor. Each animal is no larger than the size of a grapefruit.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute noted that the Octopus Garden is the largest known aggregation of octopus on the planet, with researchers counting more than 6,000 octopus in a portion of the site and expect there may be 20,000 or more.

Scientists believe crevices in the hydrothermal springs are popular among the cephalopods because conditions in the warm water are ideal for accelerating the development of octopus eggs. In turn, that can shorten the incubation period and reduce the risk that developing embryos will be injured or eaten. Previous studies have shown that ocean water 10,500 feet deep hovers around 35 degrees Fahrenheit, and octopus incubation periods in those conditions can take as long as five to eight years. Conversely, eggs at the octopus garden in water that reached 51 degrees hatched in less than two years.

“The deep sea is one of the most challenging environments on Earth, yet animals have evolved clever ways to cope with frigid temperatures, perpetual darkness, and extreme pressure,” said MBARI senior scientist Jim Barry, who is the lead author of the new study. “We expect there may be many more areas like this that remain undiscovered.”