The St. Helena High softball team didn’t get 10-runned by larger downvalley powerhouses American Canyon and Vintage this year. They got three-runned and eight-runned by them.

It was a sign that the smaller Upvalley school had a team this year that wouldn’t quit, not with the senior battery of pitcher Ari Farell and catcher Sofia Cupp for a fourth varsity season.

In their only other regular-season losses, the Saints (23-5) got one-runned by Cardinal Newman in eight innings and two runned by Windsor.

Farrell went the distance in all but the Windsor loss, which sophomore Tahlia Smith finished up. St. Helena went on to finish 14-0 in North Central League I play, beating even defending champion Fort Bragg, and Farrell and Cupp were named the NCL I Co-Players of the Year.

They went the distance together again when St. Helena won its first-ever North Coast Section title with a 2-0 win over Clear Lake, and one more time when they dropped their Northern California Region playoff opener to Orestimba, 8-0.

Farrell and Cupp were the heart and soul of the Saints’ most successful softball team ever, and for that reason the Napa Valley Register has named them the 2023 Napa County Softball Co-Players of the Year.

“Even being considered for an award like this is an amazing feat in itself,” Cupp said by email from Duquesne University in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa., where she is only a student and not playing softball; the school doesn’t even offer the sport. “I would be honored to share Player of the Year with any one of my teammates, given that I have worked so hard with them for the past four years.

"However, being able to share the award with Ari, someone who I spent countless hours catching since the time we both started playing softball, feels surreal. Since the beginning of our softball careers we were a duo on the field. I couldn’t catch without her and she couldn’t pitch without me, so seeing all the years of our hard work be acknowledged feels great.”

Cupp led the Saints with a scorching .477 batting average, 40 runs scored, 41 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 25 stolen bases. Batting in the leadoff spot, she had only 19 RBI, whereas Farrell batted third in the order and led the county with a whopping 33 RBI. She hit .372 and had 29 hits, including seven doubles and a triple, and scored 19 runs.

In the field, Farrell pitched 120 1/3 of the Saints' 164 innings and amassed 183 strikeouts against 55 walks and one hit batter, posting a 1.40 ERA. Cupp committed just six errors in 236 chances.

Farrell was also a county Co-Player of the Year as a junior — with Vintage’s Shelby Morse and American Canyon’s Raegan Jackson, who are now playing for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla, and Cal State Northridge, respectively. Farrell is now dual-enrolled at San Diego State and San Diego Mesa Community College, and plans to continue her softball career with Mesa in the spring.

“Being Co-Player of the Year with Sofia is such a gift,” she said. “As my catcher, she was right there with me for each high in the season, and was the first person I would run to hug after a great win. Sofia was also there every time I struggled. She was the first to see every tear or scowl when I would start to crumble, and then would pick up the pieces and would keep me together when I needed it by being a great athlete, teammate and friend.

“Sofia and I also shared the title of league MVP this year, so I think it goes to show that we bring out the best in each other. There is not another person I would rather share these awards with; my success as a pitcher would not be half of what it was without the relationship I built with Sofia over the last seven years of my pitching career.

“We have also played a number of other sports together over the years, like basketball, volleyball and CrossFit, and I can confidently say that I would not have the same competitive drive I have today without having her there to be my No. 1 source of competition and my model of what it looks like to be a great athlete. I am glad she is being recognized for the talented athlete she is and I am honored to share this award with such an amazing girl.”

They and fellow seniors Linnea Cupp — Sofia’s twin sister — and Gema Jimenez played 82 games in their four varsity seasons. Another senior, Calistoga transfer Skylar Freutel, joined the victory machine as a sophomore.

Farrell said the five seniors came to St. Helena High “with a goal of making a name for ourselves from the start” — even though their first names, except Sofia’s, were kinda rare already.

“While we played a ton of really tough games to get us to the end, it was also the fact that we had so many opportunities taken away from us that made us want it that much more,” Farrell said of not having playoffs in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic. “Winning the section championship at the end made all the frustration about losing those seasons fizzle away, since we were able to make an impact on sports in St. Helena.”

Cupp said she has favorite plays, not games, from her senior season.

“As a catcher who witnesses everything that happens on the field, the important plays are what stick out to me,” she said. “The moments where Gema made a diving catch in center field or Linnea scooped up many throws at first base and created outs to end an inning are what highlighted the season. Sky and Tahlia’s double plays (from second base and shortstop, respectively), quick reactions by Blythe (Brakesman at third base) to well-placed bunts, and the amazing energy created by everyone on our team created favorite moments.”

An 11-0 win on April 4 at defending league champion Fort Bragg, where the Saints closed the scoring with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, was Farrell’s favorite game.

“The team went up for the weekend leading up to that Tuesday game as a team-bonding trip, and it really helped us prepare mentally for the win ahead,” she said. “Everyone had stewed for so long about the outcome of that rivalry event that, when it came time, everyone brought everything they had to win. Not only that, but it made me realize that I had never been as close with a group of girls as I had been with that particular team.”

They weren’t surprised that the Timberwolves made the rematch much closer on April 28, when St. Helena pulled out a 2-1 thriller.

“The battle was good, but winning felt even more rewarding,” Cupp said. “I remember scoring in that game. Being able to help supply my team with a win was an amazing feeling.”

After St. Helena had chased Fort Bragg's ace five innings into the first meeting, she went the distance with Farrell in the rematch. The Timberwolves tied it in the fifth before the Saints won it in the sixth.

“They came out hot, and it showed how ready they were to beat us,” Farrell said. “When we were able to score that last run, I knew that we had the grit and preparation to take on any team we faced for the rest of the season.”

Though she’s a student only now, Cupp isn’t ruling out ever playing softball again.

“I really wanted to focus on my college education at Duquesne,” she said. “I’m definitely going to miss the mental competition I would have with myself. Constantly trying to push myself to be better was one of my favorite parts of sports in general. Softball was always an outlet for me, which I will miss, however, I am excited to find new ways to express myself in college. I’m majoring in biology, which I know will be difficult, but I’m excited to see where it takes me in the future.”

Farrell, meanwhile, looks forward to being an Olympian — that's Mesa's mascot — in the spring.

The pair also helped the girls basketball team — along with softball teammates Linnea Cupp and Maggie Carmichael — end a nine-year league losing streak of about 100 games by finishing 4-12 in the NCL I under first-year head coach Alisha Sommer.

The four league wins included two late in the season over teams that had blown out the Saints in the first meetings, Willits and Lower Lake, and Cupp and Farrell went into the softball season ready to win some more.

“I always loved playing basketball, and once I entered high school I realized that the basketball program wasn’t going to appreciate my love for playing the sport,” said Cupp, who was the Saints' leading scorer. “I had a different coach every year for the entirety of my high school career, which did not help my confidence as an athlete. However, in my senior year I had a coach who was just as dedicated to the program as I was when I was a freshman.

"Coach Sommers pushed me as a player and person, which allowed me to carry those skills into softball. Ending the long league losing streak, which had been like a scarlet letter on our girls basketball program, was one of the most exciting things I have ever participated in. I definitely pushed myself to compete with the higher competition on the court. Our team was not the best skill-wise, but I never let that stop me from taking shots and being aggressive. Being able to end our season with a very exciting win on our Senior Night definitely gave me a confidence high while entering the softball season.”

Cupp said her mom started driving her and Linnea to American Canyon three days a week for travel softball when they were freshmen, and their dad took them to batting cages almost every weekend.

"He definitely played a key role in pushing us to be better and better," she said. "He wasn’t a coach by any means, but he cared and wanted us to do better every game. I also like to think that my mentality as an athlete helped me be successful in both softball and basketball. I didn’t like to fail but I also wasn’t afraid of it, and that gave me the confidence to use the skills that I spent hours working on and just relax and do it.”

Cupp said being able to play sports with her “best friend” — her sister — with their parents at every game made it unforgettable.

“My father stood by the dugout and whispered words of advice to me, and I wouldn’t be able to step on the field without being able to hear my mother screaming and cheering me on,” Cupp said. “My grandparents would watch the live stream of every single game, and I would receive a text from them telling me how great I did after every game.”

Cupp also thanked head coach Brandon Farrell and assistant coaches Darrell Quirici and Kristin Ashley.

“Brandon told me from the very beginning of my softball career at 8 years old that I was going to be a catcher. Without that, I would have never fallen in love with the position and the sport,” she said. “He was my coach for a long time, and he taught me so much about the sport that I learned to love. Darrell — or ‘Doc,’ as we like to call him — was a huge supporter of us girls and he would always make sure we were having a good day. He made practice fun. Without him joining our team last year, we definitely would not have been as successful.

“I had the pleasure of being able to know Kristin before she was one of my high school coaches. I had my first experience of catching all kinds of different pitches and spins with Kristin pitching, and after that we would practice hitting with her. She helped me and my sister’s softball skills evolve, and she also became a friend. Kristin and her family always had my back as a player, and I am forever grateful for the love I’ve earned from this sport.”

Aribella Farrell said watching her father’s St. Helena football teams make the playoffs during his 12 seasons as head coach made her want to experience the same thing in softball.

“All I wanted was to see that same energy for softball, and I could not be more grateful that people gave us that experience and more,” she said. “Lots of love to my mom and dad for being right by my side through this journey, as well as Bill Gaito, Mike Faulstich, Emily Atkinson, Darrell Quirici and Kristin Ashley for making me love the game. A special thank you to Bob Horton for teaching me from the very beginning how to work hard, and for reminding me to always be humble and determined.”

Farrell said her father, the school's athletic director, “is still very dedicated to the success of the softball program” and doesn’t plan to step down as head coach anytime soon.

“I am excited to see all their future success," she said, "and know that the girls following me will do great things with the team.”

