The St. Helena High School volleyball team defeated Middletown 3-1 for its first North Central League I victory of the season last Thursday, and then became the first league foe to win a set against first-place Kelseyville in a 3-1 road loss on Tuesday.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

In the 25-14, 22-25, 28-26, 25-17 win over Middletown, senior outside hitter Blythe Brakesman had 15 kills, 16 digs and six service aces, junior outside hitter Emily Glakeler had nine kills, junior middle blocker Gemma Hanna had six blocks and five kills and 6 total blocks, senior libero Lily Desmond had six assists and 16 digs, and sophomore setter Olive Filippini had 22 assists, 19 digs, and 27 successful serves with two aces.

“I don’t think I played my best, but I had my team behind me and they picked me up and helped me improve my mistakes. I trust them fully,” Brakesman said. “Olive is just hustling all the time. She just came back from being sick and she brought her ‘A’ game and pulled through for everyone. Lily is throwing herself everywhere, helping pick up any balls that are left untouched.”

At Kelseyville on Tuesday, St. Helena won the first game before the Knights stormed back for a 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 win.

The Saints (6-7, 1-3 NCL I) host Cloverdale (5-5, 3-1 NCL I) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

St. Helena hosted a tournament on Aug. 26 and came in second place, losing 25-23, 25-19 to St. Patrick-St. Vincent in the championship match. The Saints went 3-1 in best-of-three pool play matches, defeating Healdsburg 2-0, Roseland Collegiate Prep 2-0 and Cloverdale 2-1, before beating Piner 2-0 in the semifinals.

Filippini was voted by the coaches to the All-Tournament team.

Rounding out the Saints are senior Clarice Dahline and Nayeli Carson Flores, and juniors Finley Sullivan, Samantha Solano, Josie Doda, Monica Suhr and Hartleigh Demchuk.

The Saints graduated only Ella White from last year’s 9-17 squad, which was fifth in the NCL I at 7-9, and the other seven players all came back. The five newcomers all played for 2012 SHHS graduate Callie Flood on the junior varsity last season. Flood took the varsity helm this year after Jessica McCornack stepped down as head coach.

Flood played all four years for St. Helena before continuing her career at Butte Community College in Oroville and Club Chico. She said McCornack, whose mother coached Flood’s mother at St. Helena in the 1980s, “taught me a lot.”

“When the varsity coach position opened up, I decided to step in because I knew the girls already, and I was really excited to get to work with this great group,” Flood added. “Blythe is amazing, a complete stud who can play any position. Lily dives and gets every single ball. Other offensive leaders are Gemma and Josie, and Nayeli is another great defensive player. Olive is a stud and she’s continuing to improve herself. We’re very, very fortunate to have her. We have a lot of options, so I’m really excited about this team.

“We have strong hitters in multiple positions. We’re implementing a new defense, which I think is working very well for the girls. We have so many offensive hitters, I think it’s going to take us pretty far this season. I would like to thank assistant coaches Michael Hanna, Benny Rabanal, Kristen Knight and Andrea White — they’re all super, super helpful and great for the program — and (Athletic Director) Brandon Farrell for supporting us so much through this whole thing.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Today in sports history: Sept. 7 Video 1941: Bobby Riggs beats Frank Kovacs for US championship crown 1953: Maureen Connolly becomes the first woman to complete the Grand Slam 1958: Ashley Cooper wins all-Australian US Open men's final 1975: Manuel Orantes upsets Jimmy Connors to claim US Open title 1980: John McEnroe beats Bjorn Borg for second straight US Open title 1993: Cardinals' Mark Whiten hits four home runs, drives in 12 runs 1996: Mike Tyson wins WBA heavyweight championship in just 109 seconds 1997: 16-year-old Martina Hingis, 17-year-old Venus Williams play youngest Grand Slam final 2012: Bryan brothers wins US Open men's doubles title for record 12th Slam championship 2014: Serena Williams wins third consecutive US Open title