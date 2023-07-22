Emergency and administrative telephone calls to the police departments and 911 systems for St. Helena and Calistoga were forwarded to the Napa central dispatch for more than an hour on Friday night.

Alert Napa County emailed messages about the disruption of the Calistoga police phone system at 7:57 p.m. and of St. Helena's calls at 9:35 p.m. Alert Napa County said the service was restored at 10:38 p.m.

The emergency dispatchers are part of the Calistoga and St. Helena police departments. Napa Central Dispatch is an element of Napa Police, and also serves the Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Canyon Police.

There was no immediate indication of what caused the disruption.