A moratorium on some residential projects in St. Helena’s agricultural districts is taking effect after a City Council member who cast a crucial vote against it changed his mind.

After voting against the moratorium on Aug. 22, Councilmember Billy Summers told city staff he wanted to reconsider his vote and asked for the ordinance to come back to the council on Tuesday.

The council is enacting the moratorium through an urgency ordinance, so it needed four votes to pass, not the usual three. Last month Summers joined Vice Mayor Eric Hall in voting against the moratorium, leaving it with only three votes.

But at Tuesday's hearing the council agreed to reconsider the matter, and Summers cast the fourth vote needed to adopt the moratorium.

Summers didn’t explain during Tuesday’s meeting why he was changing his vote. After the meeting he told the St. Helena Star, “New information came to light that wasn’t available prior to the former decision.”

“I realized people that speak in front of the City Council are not under oath,” he said without naming any names.

The moratorium blocks the awarding of discretionary demolition or building permits for new houses that replace existing homes in St. Helena’s A-20 zoning district. It affects pending projects at 900 Fulton Lane and 855 Pratt Ave.

Referring to the 14,000-square-foot house proposed on Fulton Lane, Summers said the plan “was not in line with the majority of the city’s values.”

“I had an opportunity to protect those values and the future of our city, and I thought it was important to take a risk,” Summers said.

The appropriate size of houses on land zoned for farming goes to the heart of on ongoing debate in St. Helena about balancing property rights with the preservation of rural neighborhoods dominated by vineyards.

Lawyers for the Fulton Lane and Pratt Avenue property owners told the council the moratorium was baseless and violated California's Government Code and due process.

“There is no imminent threat to be averted, because the City already has a discretionary design review process by which it can impact the size, scope, design, and compatibility of the projects,” wrote Christine Wade of SSL Law Firm, which represents the owners of both properties.

The moratorium will not block staff from awarding permits on a ministerial basis, it won’t prevent the processing of pending applications, and it won’t block permits for a 14,000-square-foot house on Madrona Avenue that triggered an intense debate over St. Helena’s development standards. The council voted in May to allow that project to move ahead.

The moratorium is intended as a stopgap measure to block projects that wouldn’t be allowed under new development standards due to take effect as part of the city’s new zoning code.

Those new standards could take effect as soon as Nov. 24, pending council hearings in October. Once the new code is adopted, the council could lift the moratorium and let the new rules stand on their own.

Vine Trail funding

In other action, the council increased its contribution to the St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment of the Napa Valley Vine Trail from $320,250 to $453,250.

The $133,000 increase was St. Helena’s share of filling a $700,000 funding shortfall resulting from construction delays associated with unrelated Pacific Gas & Electric Co. work in the Vine Trail construction area.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority has submitted a claim to PG&E to recoup that shortfall. If the utility repays some or all of that money, or if construction costs fall short of the $700,000 estimate, St. Helena and the other jurisdictions sharing the cost will be refunded.

The cost of the St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment is being shared by St. Helena (19%), Calistoga (19%), Napa County (37%) and the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition (25%).

Harvest Festival

The council approved street closures and allowed for the possession of alcoholic beverages during the Hometown Harvest Festival, which will be on Oct. 21.

Sulphur Creek bridge

The council approved an updated easement agreement with the Napa Valley Wine Train involving the pedestrian crossing on the Sulphur Creek trestle bridge. A replacement walkway is tentatively scheduled to reopen next Tuesday.

