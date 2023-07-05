Safety and traffic-calming improvements could be coming to some of St. Helena’s scariest roads and intersections.

The Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee asked city staff on June 21 to investigate possible traffic-calming measures on Pratt and Madrona avenues, where speeding is especially common, and pedestrian bulb-outs at Spring Mountain Road and Hillview Place.

The committee also asked staff to consider speed bumps, tables and humps to slow down traffic.

Those considerations will be rolled into St. Helena’s broader streets master plan, which also calls for a speed survey that would help the city’s 25 mph limit stand up in court.

Enhanced crosswalks are also under discussion, although Public Works Director Joe Leach cautioned that adding crosswalks at uncontrolled intersections (those without stop signs) doesn’t necessarily make them safer, since crosswalks tend to make pedestrians feel invincible.

“If there’s not control, education and enforcement, it could still lead to accidents,” Leach said.

Additional stop signs would require engineering and traffic surveys, but they haven’t been ruled out. One drawback is noise pollution from cars stopping and revving up again.

The city plans to add signs at the entrance to Crane Park warning drivers entering the park to slow down and motorists exiting the park to stop. That stop sign wouldn’t require a study because it would be within the park.

Traffic calming measures would be good news for residents like Ross Allen, who said excessive speeding — 45 mph or more — has been a problem on Pratt Avenue for 50 years.

Allen said he was happy when the city finally installed 25 mph signs on Pratt, but he doesn’t think the speeding will stop unless police conduct more speed patrols.

“We need traffic-calming measures placed effectively,” Allen said. “Put a speed table at the radar sign farther northeast along Pratt, consider pop-up signs and lane markings, and limit the illusion of a wide and uncontrolled straightaway.”

