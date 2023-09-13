Although most pedestrians survive a vehicle impact thanks to modern medicine, the rate of severe injury from car accidents is high, and these injuries can be life-altering. Even at a pedestrian accident speed of 25 mph, the study found a 31.9% chance of serious injury.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) defines a serious injury as any harm that is not fatal and results in one or more of the following:
- Severe laceration with exposure of underlying tissue, muscle or organs, or causing significant blood loss
- Broken or distorted arms or legs
- Compression of body parts
- Possible skull, chest or abdominal injury
- Second- or third-degree burns that cover 10% or more of the body
Leaving the accident scene in a state of unconsciousness
- Paralysis
As the table illustrates, the chances of severe injury or fatalities increase with increased speed. However, even those driving slowly — think 25 to 30 mph — still have about a 1 in 3 chance of severely injuring pedestrians in an accident. This risk underscores the importance of safe driving in the places we might take it most for granted, like school zones, neighborhoods and parking lots.
Crashes at intersections are common but not as deadly
The analysis found that 48% of pedestrians were hit at intersections, and 49% of all intersection impacts occurred when vehicle speeds were between 0 and 10 mph.
Data shows that only 4% of these accidents result in death, versus the 18.4% mortality rate of pedestrians hit in other areas. Low mortality rates at intersections are likely related to the slow speed of vehicles there.
Although accidents at intersections are unlikely to kill pedestrians, it's important to remember that even low-speed crashes can result in severe injury.
Since the chance of being hit by a car is greater at intersections, it's important for pedestrians to avoid jaywalking and choose crosswalks instead.
By the same token, drivers must take extra precautions and keep these statistics in mind when approaching an intersection. Because accidents do happen, it's essential for drivers to have proper liability car insurance coverage for their protection and the well-being of everyone on the road. While minimum requirements vary from state to state, insufficient coverage can leave drivers with thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses, lost-income lawsuits or even bankruptcy.