Volunteers gathered Saturday morning at the corner of Madrona Avenue and Kearney Street to complete a "quick-build" traffic-calming project.

The city of St. Helena teamed up with Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition to paint dots and install white delineator posts that mimic the function of sidewalk bulb-outs.

The goal is to slow down traffic at the intersection and make it safer for pedestrians, especially kids walking to RLS Middle School and St. Helena Elementary School.

The temporary project will remain in place until approximately December. At that point, the city could decide to do a permanent project or investigate other safety improvements.

