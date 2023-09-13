St. Helena's Italian Heritage Month celebration, Festa Italiana, will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Lyman Park.

The event will feature food, wine from local Italian-owned wineries, Italian music, the raising of the Italian flag, and the singing of the Italian national anthem by Katie Hopgood-Sculatti.

Organizer Anthony Micheli is seeking all types of Italian vehicles — cars, motorcycles, farm implements — to be displayed for the event.

Italian-owned wineries who haven't participated in the past but would like to be part of the event should contact Micheli at 707-486-3832.

Photos: Festa Italiana in St. Helena, 2022