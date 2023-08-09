When Nelson Garden would come home to his family in St. Helena on weekends, he wouldn’t talk much about his work in Berkeley.

Neither would the hundreds of other scientists who worked on the highly classified Manhattan Project, which produced the world’s first atomic bombs.

"He was always very secretive about the whole thing," recalled Garden's grandson, David Garden Jr., who was 9 when his grandfather died.

Nelson's granddaughter Anne Garden remembers him always talking about nature in terms of subatomic particles like neutrons, protons and electrons.

The release of the film “Oppenheimer” has renewed interest in Nelson Garden, who lived in St. Helena from 1940 until his death in 1969. David Garden Jr. is working on an installation to be displayed in the Cameo Cinema when “Oppenheimer” opens on Aug. 18.

Nelson Garden, a health chemist who’d attended Cornell University, didn’t work on the bomb itself. The Nobel Prize-winning physicist Ernest Lawrence hired him to head the Health Chemistry Group at UC Berkeley’s Radiation Laboratory, now known as Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Garden and his team focused on the health effects of radiation and how to ensure the safety of the scientists who worked with radioactive material.

The Manhattan Project was focused on developing the world’s most vicious weapon, but Garden’s work “was all about keeping the scientists safe while they were working on this stuff,” David Garden Jr. said.

In 1943 Nelson Garden’s team developed the now-familiar “glove box” that enables scientists to handle hazardous material safely.

In 1946 the team created the ominous trefoil design which, as Garden later wrote, “was supposed to represent activity radiating from an atom.” Variants of the symbol are still used today to warn of the potential presence of ionizing radiation.

Meanwhile, Garden visited the other Manhattan Project sites at Los Alamos in New Mexico and Oak Ridge in Tennessee to advise on the safe handling of radioactive material.

On Aug. 9, 1945, the day the U.S. dropped its second atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, Nelson Garden and other members of the Manhattan Project team were given a letter from Undersecretary of War Robert Patterson praising their “high devotion to patriotic duty” in developing “the most devastating military weapon that any country has ever been able to turn against its enemy.”

“Today the whole world knows the secret which you have helped us keep for many months,” Patterson wrote. “I am pleased to be able to add that the Warlords of Japan now know its effects better even than we ourselves.”

5 things to know about the atomic bombing of Hiroshima Q. Why was Hiroshima chosen as a target? A. Hiroshima was a major Japanese military hub with factories, military bases and ammunition facilities. Historians say the United States picked it as a suitable target because of its size and landscape, and carefully avoided fire bombing the city ahead of time so American officials could accurately assess the impact of the atomic attack. The United States said the bombings hastened Japan's surrender and prevented the need for a U.S. invasion of Japan. Some historians today say Japan was already close to surrendering, but there is still debate in the U.S. Q. What happened in the attack? Japan Hiroshima Anniversary QA FILE - In this Aug. 6, 1945, file photo, the "Enola Gay" Boeing B-29 Superfortress lands at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, after the U.S. a… A. At 8:15 a.m., the U.S. B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped a 4-ton "Little Boy" uranium bomb from a height of 9,600 meters (31,500 feet) on the city center, targeting the Aioi Bridge. The bomb exploded 43 seconds later, 600 meters (2,000 feet) above the ground. Seconds after the detonation, the estimated temperature was 3,000-4,000 degrees Celsius (5,400-7,200 degrees Fahrenheit) at ground zero. Almost everything within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of ground zero was destroyed by the blast and heat rays. Within one hour, a "black rain" of highly radioactive particles started falling on the city, causing additional radiation exposure. Q. How many people were killed? A. An estimated 140,000 people, including those with radiation-related injuries and illnesses, died through Dec. 31, 1945. That was 40% of Hiroshima's population of 350,000 before the attack. Everyone within a radius of 500 meters (1,600 feet) from ground zero died that day. To date, the total death toll, including those who died from radiation-related cancers, is about 300,000. Hiroshima today has 1.2 million residents. Q. What effect did radiation have? A. Many people exposed to radiation developed symptoms such as vomiting and hair loss. Most of those with severe radiation symptoms died within three to six weeks. Others who lived beyond that developed health problems related to burns and radiation-induced cancers and other illnesses. Survivors have a higher risk of developing cataracts and cancer. About 136,700 people certified as "hibakusha," as victims are called, under a government support program are still alive and entitled to regular free health checkups and treatment. Health monitoring of second-generation hibakusha began recently. Japan's government provided no support for victims until a law was finally enacted in 1957 under pressure from them. Q. What are those colorful folded paper cranes for? Japan Hiroshima Anniversary QA Hatsue Onda, center, is helped by Kengo Onda to offer strings of colorful paper cranes to the victims of the 1945 Atomic bombing near Hiroshim… A. "Origami" paper cranes can be seen throughout the city. They became a symbol of peace because of a 12-year-old bomb survivor, Sadako Sasaki, who, while battling leukemia, folded paper cranes using medicine wrappers after hearing an old Japanese story that those who fold a thousand cranes are granted one wish. Sadako developed leukemia 10 years after her exposure to radiation at age 2, and died three months after she started the project. Former U.S. President Barack Obama brought four paper cranes that he folded himself when he visited Hiroshima in May 2016, becoming the first serving American leader to visit. Obama's cranes are now displayed at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.