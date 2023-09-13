Walking into the renovated Model Bakery, you might notice that the seating is more comfy and the interior is more navigable, but nothing has radically changed.

There’s a good reason for that. The mother-and-daughter team of Karen Mitchell and Sarah Mitchell-Hansen know as well as anybody that you don’t mess with a winning recipe.

“We wanted to keep the feel of the old bakery,” Karen Mitchell said.

Richard Von Saal and Vonsaal Design redesigned the space, which opened to the public in late August and celebrated its ribbon-cutting last Thursday.

There’s now padded seating, wooden stools facing the side windows, and a more efficient path for customers to maneuver through the store — although the line will still extend onto the sidewalk at peak times, especially the morning hours when 400 to 500 breakfast sandwiches are flying out the door.

The remodeled dining room has large photos of Karen and Sarah, as well as a historic shot of John Sculatti, a driver for the bakery in the 1920s.

The bakery has been there since 1908, and Karen took over the business in 1984. Sarah teamed up with her mom around 2000. Together they’ve launched locations at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market and Yountville.

A production kitchen of more than 5,000 square feet on Sousa Lane in Napa churns out morning pastries and English muffins late into the night for delivery to stores and restaurants before dawn the next morning.

At year's end or in early 2024, The Model Bakery will open its biggest location yet in downtown Walnut Creek, with indoor seating for 50. The move will represent the bakery’s first move outside Napa County.

The bakery was boosted by an endorsement from the mother of all influencers, Oprah Winfrey, who first listed the bakery’s English muffins on her annual list of “favorite things” in 2016.

Once that happened “it was like night and day,” Mitchell remembers. Winfrey had first sampled the muffins at a wine auction and started having them delivered to her production set, but the "favorite things" list made them world-famous.

There’s no big secret to baking the English muffins — the recipe Mitchell developed is available in the bakery’s official cookbook, and an informational video will sometimes play on a loop inside the store. It’s a ciabatta dough fried in a bath of clarified butter. But good luck making yours taste as good as the ones at Model.

The English muffins have come a long way since the days when Mitchell and her team used old tuna cans as ring molds. Today the bakery produces 4,000 to 5,000 a day — sometimes even more — using stoves that are exclusively set aside for English muffins.

The muffins may be famous, but Mitchell said she’s fondest of the breads. The ciabatta roll with pieces of bacon is one of her favorites. She likes to slice it thick and turn it into French toast.

“Our bakers in Napa who do the artisan bread are milling their own grains, wheat and rye, flour and cornmeal,” Mitchell said. “It’s a special kind of baking. It’s not mass-produced bread at all. “

The Model Bakery’s staff of more than 100 is close-knit, and some of them are actually related.

“The people who work here are my family,” Mitchell said. “There are so many people in St. Helena who worked here as young people, and now their kids are coming in and asking for jobs. It goes full circle.”

The St. Helena location had been having sewer problems for years, so the renovation was long overdue and “cost a pretty penny,” Mitchell said. For five months the bakery served St. Helena customers from an annex on Money Way that, like the Main Street location, quickly became a popular hangout.

The remodel is a signal that The Model Bakery isn’t leaving St. Helena anytime soon, even as shipping via Goldbelly becomes a larger part of its business.

"This bakery has just become ingrained in my life," Mitchell said.

