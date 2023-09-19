Tuesday, Sept. 12

0717 — Report of a large water leak originating from a garden hose on Kearney Street.

0759 — Report of construction noise occurring near Mariposa/McCorkle for about 15 minutes. The caller also reported a leaf blower that was operating at a different address. Dispatch referred the caller to the city website to lodge the leaf blower complaint.

1020 — A man reported being assaulted on Mills Lane by someone who’d pushed him and grabbed him by the neck. The suspect was wearing a black sweater and had a black Honda Accord. The man declined medical attention. Police took a report.

1123 — Report of a parked vehicle taking up two disabled spaces near Hunt Avenue. It was gone when police arrived.

1310 — A vehicle hit a parked car near Main Street. The driver who was responsible left a note on the parked car and notified police.

1326 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1720 — A vehicle was vandalized on College Avenue.

2328 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Crinella, police arrested a 17-year-old Windsor resident on suspicion of DUI, driving with an open container of alcohol, providing false information to an officer, and driving without a license. The person was booked at the police department and released with a promise to appear in court.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

0112 — Medical aid on Pine Street.

1255 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue. The vehicle had an expired temporary disabled placard and expired registration.

1356 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1842 — Medical aid for a person having a heart attack on Madrona Avenue.

2152 — An officer contacted a young bicyclist on Main Street and told the rider to wear a helmet and equip the bike with lights.

2203 — Police cited a driver for running a red light on Main Street.

2254 — Report of a car parked on Charter Oak Avenue for over a week. The owner is aware and is going to take care of it soon.

Thursday, Sept. 14

0452 — A downed tree limb was blocking both lanes of Hunt Avenue. Public Works was notified.

0724 — Report of someone using a gas-powered leaf blower on Adams Street. The caller was referred to the city’s website to lodge a complaint.

1505 — Non-injury accident near Main/Charter Oak.

1529 — Police took a report on a problem involving a juvenile on Grayson Avenue.

1830 — A black lab was briefly reported missing from Chiles Avenue, but he came back home.

1842 — Report of a suspicious man near Main/Grayson. He was just waiting for the bus to go to Napa.

1954 — A dog was reportedly barking and sounding like it was in distress on Hudson Avenue.

2142 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

Friday, Sept. 15

1008 — An officer talked to a construction foreman about not letting dump trucks use Park Street to make U-turns.

1147 — Report of broken glass in the road near Mills/Main.

1446 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating, swerving off the road, and almost hitting a shop near Highway 29 and Lodi Lane.

1549 — Report of a fire in someone’s yard on Pope Street.

2112 — An officer helped with traffic control while a towing company removed an inoperable vehicle from Deer Park Road.

Saturday, Sept. 16

0015 — An officer contacted four juveniles walking near Silverado Trail.

0139 — Report of loud music coming from a vehicle on Main Street. An officer told the listeners to turn it down and move on.

1110 — Police cited someone for driving on the wrong side of the road near Main Street.

1145 — Report of a suspicious man on Main Street who seemed “out of it.” Police determined it wasn’t loitering. He said he would be leaving town.

1535 — Police cited a driver and impounded a vehicle near Silverado/Taplin.

1933 — Medical aid on Pine Street.

2021 — Lift assist on Grove Court.

2144 — Report of underage drinking on Voelker Court.

2312 — An officer tried to pull over a motorcycle on Highway 29, but it took off at over 100 mph. Police did not pursue. Napa Police and CHP were told to be on the lookout.

2356 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian near Main/Pope.

Sunday, Sept. 17

0020 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

0127 — Police arrested a 40-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI near Highway 29 and Lodi Lane.

0410 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Spring.

0738 — Report of someone using gas-powered leaf blowers in an “industrial area” of Adams Street. Dispatch told the caller to report it online. The caller responded that there would be an altercation between him and the person using the leaf blower, and then it would become a police matter. An officer checked the area and told the person using the leaf blower about the city’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

1157 — Lift assist on Grove Court.

1453 — Report of water leaking from a meter on Crane Avenue.

1544 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29.

1851 — An unleashed pit bull reportedly tried to attack a poodle near Adams Street, resulting in an altercation between the man with the pit bull and the man with the poodle. Police checked the area.

1930 — Report of a suspicious man walking along the train tracks looking into someone’s backyard near Voelker Court. Police checked the area.

2250 — Police cited a driver for expired registration near Main/Deer Park.

Monday, Sept. 18

0042 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Deer Park.

0511 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Dowdell.

1102 — A dump trailer was reported stolen.

1530 — Police cited a driver for crossing double yellows.

1545 — Report of a loose chihuahua near Main/Elmhurst.

2218 — Police marked an abandoned vehicle near El Bonita/Community to be towed in 72 hours.

