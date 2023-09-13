Wednesday, Sept. 6

0746 — Two bikes were found under a bridge near Meily Park.

0803 — Report of an unconscious man foaming at the mouth in a running vehicle near Hunt/Church. Medical aid was on the way. It turned out the man had just been taking a nap.

0912 — Report of a loose pit bull behind the library. He belongs to a homeless man in the area. The dog was gone when police arrived.

1018 — A phone case was reported stolen from a car parked on Chardonnay Way. Its owner found it hours later.

1422 — Medical aid for someone who tripped and fell on a Main Street sidewalk. The patient was transported to Kaiser Vallejo.

1742 — Injury accident at Main/Charter Oak, partially blocking the northbound lane. Police took a report.

1842 — Medical aid for a man having a seizure near Charter Oak Avenue.

1949 — An officer found property outside a Main Street store and brought it to the police station for safekeeping. It was later returned to its owner.

Thursday, Sept. 7

0237 — Report of possible trespassing on a Vallejo Street property.

0640 — A car was partially blocking the roadway near Silverado/Pope. Police called a tow truck at the owner’s request.

0900 — A Ford F-350 was reported stolen from Boyson Lane. The keys had been left in the truck. The vehicle was found and police took a report.

0921 — Report of music coming from an abandoned backpack sitting on a path near the library.

1444 — Police cited a driver on Grayson Avenue.

1544 — Report of a possible drunk driver weaving, crossing over double yellows and passing on the shoulder near Main/Sulphur Springs. Police checked the area.

1617 — Medical aid for an unconscious woman outside a Main Street restaurant.

1641 — A pickup was blocking a fire hydrant on Scott Street. Its owner moved it.

1835 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

2144 — Report of a skunk that wandered into someone’s kitchen on Main Street. The animal wasn’t aggressive or responsive to loud noises, so it might have been sick.

2203 — A caller reported hearing a fight on Spring Street. Officers responded and found only one person, whom they told to move along.

2305 — Report of loud music coming from an SUV on Adams Street.

Friday, Sept. 8

0046 — Police contacted people in a car at Meily Park and notified them that the park was closed for the night.

0057 — Police were asked to check on a woman on Redondo Court who needed medical attention.

0449 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

0815 — Report of a reckless driver swerving all over the road, running a red light and almost causing a collision near Main/Grayson.

0930 — A construction trailer had been parked near Stockton/Adams for a few months.

1558 — Report of two suspicious people messing with an ATM on Adams Street.

1605 — A vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run.

1859 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2007 — Non-injury fender-bender at Oak/Spring.

Saturday, Sept. 9

0008 — Following a traffic stop near El Bonita/Main, police arrested a 31-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI while on probation for a previous DUI.

0225 — A Chablis Circle resident asked police to check their property after finding a light on in the garage.

0805 — An officer found a water leak on private property on Adams Street.

1519 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1722 — Report of a reckless driver crossing over double yellows and passing in the center turn lane of Main Street at 90 mph. The vehicle was last seen near Mitchell/Oak.

1937 — Following a traffic stop on Pope Street, police arrested a 65-year-old Half Moon Bay man on suspicion of DUI.

2033 — Report of a dog barking on Crane Avenue. The caller was concerned about the dog’s well-being.

2131 — An officer helped a driver with a flat tire on Silverado Trail.

2203 — Someone asked to talk to an officer about trespassing.

2213 — Report of two men fighting and cursing in Spanish near Allison/Pope.

2302 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2317 — Report of water spraying everywhere near Grayson Avenue.

Sunday, Sept. 10

0059 — An officer saw juveniles wearing ski masks running through parking lots at a church.

0226 — Police cited a driver near Main/El Bonita.

0941 — An officer found a landscaping and construction company working on a Sunday on Fulton Lane. The officer gave the worker a flyer about the city’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to stop for the day.

1216 — Report of men getting ready to trespass and go fishing at the lower reservoir. Police contacted them and admonished them for trespassing.

1657 — Police cited a driver for a center turn lane violation near Main/Dowdell.

1925 — Police cited a driver near Crinella/Main.

1935 — Report of a car blocking someone’s driveway on Edwards Street.

2034 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

2118 — A man was urinating on the side of a building on Adams Street.

2231 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Monday, Sept. 11

0204 — Police cited a driver near Deer Park/Main.

0308 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a domestic violence suspect who’d fled police in Angwin, last seen driving a white Ford F-150.

0403 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0800 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pratt/Main.

2055 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Edwards.

