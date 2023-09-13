St. Helena kids have a new friend in law enforcement.

Police Officer Wenner Massella took over as school resource officer at the beginning of the school year. He’ll be present at all four schools, but he’ll concentrate on St. Helena High School and RLS Middle School.

“I’m an open door,” Massella said in a recent interview on the high school quad. “Students can come talk to me in private about anything.”

The job is all about keeping schools safe, mentoring kids, supporting district staff, and putting parents at ease, Massella said.

“It’s early in the year so we don’t know where the challenges are going to be for students,” he said. “But when those challenges present themselves, I’ll be there for students, mentor them and help them, whether they’re having issues at home or school, or if they just need an outlet to speak to somebody one on one, in confidence.”

Massella takes over for Officer Melissa Brown, who’s on medical leave. He’s gotten tips from his counterpart in Calistoga and from Upvalley youth diversion coordinators.

The most serious issues tend to arise at the middle and high school levels. Kids in lower grades are mostly just excited about meeting a police officer, getting a sticker, and hearing a patrol car’s siren, Massella said.

The position is funded in part by a grant intended to fight underage tobacco use, so educating kids and parents about the hazards of smoking and vaping is part of the job. A study by the American Lung Association found that smoking and vaping among teens increased slightly in 2022 after falling during the pandemic.

Massella said he hasn’t witnessed any bullying yet, but if he does he’ll educate kids about it.

“If you’re being bullied, your self-esteem is just being shot down,” which makes kids less interested in learning and can lead to more serious problems, Massella said.

Being fluent in Spanish, Massella also wants to be a resource for local families who “live in the shadows” and hesitate to seek social services from agencies like the UpValley Family Centers.

“Those resources are there for you, no questions asked,” he said.

When Massella was growing up, he had access to services and people he could confide in.

“That really helped myself and my peers a lot,” he said. “There were people who made a difference in my life, so I want to be that person for other people.”

