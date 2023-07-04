Golden Harvest, St. Helena’s only Chinese restaurant, closed Friday after 27 years in business.

“We are so grateful for all the memories and people that we have met throughout the years,” stated a post on the family-owned restaurant’s Facebook page.

Management didn’t return calls for comment in the weeks leading up to the closure.

Golden Harvest was at 61 Main St., near Sager Ford. It had been serving takeout and hadn’t reopened its main dining room since 2020.

