(This is the latest in a series of Q&A articles highlighting winemakers and grapegrowers in the St. Helena area.)

1. When was your winery founded?

"1983."

2. Why did you choose to be in the Spring Mountain District American Viticultural Area (AVA)?

"We were told about the property through the family’s relationship with the Duckhorns."

3. Who is owner? Who is winemaker? Who is vineyard manager?

"I am owner and winemaker. Jose Mendoza has been our vineyard manager for 15 years."

4. How many acres do you farm in the Spring Mountain District AVA? How does that break down into types of varietals/acre?

"Fifteen acres of grapes are used to make our wines. Everything is estate. About 70% planted is Merlot, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, and a little bit of Cabernet Franc."

5. Do you farm sustainably/organically/biodynamically?

"The central focus of our farming is sustainability, as we desire to continue this business into future generations. We are currently testing regenerative farming techniques on a block within and organic sprays on our 15 acres."

6. Please describe your vineyards: soil; exposure; narrow spacing; type of trellising; irrigation/dry-farmed, etc.

"Soils: Volcanic.

"Climate: Cooler than the valley floor due to an on-shore push of cold air.

"Trellising: Modified Geneva Double Curtain.

"Irrigation: Drip irrigation from well water."

7. Wineries today try to differentiate the visitor experience. What’s unique about visiting your winery/tasting room?

"Our tasting experience is generally a private one-on-one tasting experience with the farmer/winemaker/owner. We are at the top of Spring Mountain, so the views are stunning. We have over 300 hummingbirds and a herd of golden retrievers. We were the Wine Spectator's Top Pick over 15,000 wines globally. And in the Wine Spectator's Top 100 several times."

8. What might surprise people to learn about you/your winery/your operation?

"We bottled our first Cabernet Franc this past May."

9. What is special about the Spring Mountain District AVA, in your opinion? Is it misunderstood? What do you wish visitors knew about it which perhaps they don’t?

"It is a cooler AVA than most of the Napa Valley we are located at the top of Spring Mountain. We get an on-shore push of fog from the Pacific Ocean that comes up from Sonoma and sits at the top of our vineyard, which is at 2,250 feet of elevation. We also receive more rainfall than most of the Napa Valley."

10. What’s your favorite place in St. Helena to eat, drink or relax?

"Brasswood."

