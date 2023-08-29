(This is the latest in a series of Q&A articles highlighting winemakers and grapegrowers in the St. Helena area. Wesley Steffens is director/associate winemaker at Vineyard 7 & 8.)

1. When was your winery founded?

"1999."

2. Why did you choose to be in the Spring Mountain District American Viticultural Area (AVA)?

"Our passion for mountain Cabernet led my family to look towards Spring Mountain. We’re convinced that mountain terroir imparts a unique depth to the wines, enhancing their longevity and complexity."

3. Who is owner? Who is winemaker? Who is vineyard manager?

"Owned by John and Louise Steffens. Winemakers Martha McClellan and Wesley Steffens. Vineyard manager is Silverado Farming."

4. How many acres do you farm in the Spring Mountain District AVA?

"Eighteen acres planted primarily to Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Chardonnay."

5. Do you farm sustainably/organically/biodynamically?

"Organically."

6. Please describe your vineyards: soil; exposure; narrow spacing; type of trellising; irrigation/dry-farmed, etc.

"Our soils are mostly volcanic, and predominantly east-facing with slopes ranging from 5 to 15-plus degrees. Depending on the age of the block, our spacing varies from hand-farmed, meter-by-meter blocks to blocks that are spaced 6 by 4 feet, and some older blocks at 11 by 6 feet. We have drip irrigation used as needed to manage optimal stress levels in the vineyard."

7. Wineries today try to differentiate the visitor experience. What’s unique about visiting your winery/tasting room?

"We are delighted to welcome guests to our estate, offering them a truly intimate and personal journey through our wines. Our private tastings are more than just a sampling; they are a reflection of our dedication to providing an unparalleled and bespoke wine experience. Each tasting is tailored to ensure our guests get an in-depth understanding of our wines, their origins, and our passion for winemaking. These exclusive sessions are available on a limited basis and are meticulously planned by prior appointment. We prioritize our active mailing list members, valuing their loyalty and enthusiasm for our wines."

8. What might surprise people to learn about you/your winery/your operation?

"We can’t give away all our secrets. Guess you’ll just have to make an appointment and find out! Give us a call."

9. What is special about the Spring Mountain District AVA in your opinion? Is it misunderstood? What do you wish visitors knew about it which perhaps they don’t?

"Spring Mountain District AVA is unique due to its elevated terrain and distinct microclimates, which contribute to producing wines with depth, complexity and longevity. While some may misunderstand or overlook this appellation in favor of more well-known ones in the valley, its unique terroir plays a crucial role in the quality of the wines from the Spring Mountain District. I wish for visitors to recognize the Spring Mountain District beyond its scenic beauty, as Spring Mountain offers wines that reflect the true essence of mountain viticulture, showcasing both power and elegance.

10. What’s your favorite place in St. Helena to eat, drink or relax?

"Gott’s Roadside, of course!"