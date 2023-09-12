St. Helena’s ACME Fine Wines has moved from Fulton Lane to a downtown spot at 1118 Hunt Ave.

The space is inside a stone building constructed in 1892 that was originally home to The Wonderful Drug Store for more than 50 years.

The move to the heart of downtown coincides with ACME's 20th anniversary. Proprietor Karen Williams is known for bringing wider attention to cult Cabernet Sauvignon brands like Hundred Acre and Scarecrow.

Many of ACME’s finds begin as small-production passion projects from the most sought-after consulting winemakers in California, like Thomas Rivers Brown, Michel Rolland and Francoise Peschon — and ACME gets to carry them long before wine shops in bigger markets, such as New York and San Francisco.

The new location preserves much of the building’s original structure and design and features ACME’s “Wall of Wine,” showcasing new brands (Impensata, Almacerro and Glorious Revolution) and cult favorites (Bond, Eisele and TUSK).

“I have loved this location from the first moment I moved to St. Helena 25 years ago,” Williams said. “Upon learning that the prior tenants were vacating after several years, I said to the ACME team, ‘We're going to make this happen one way or another.’”

ACME is open for private tastings Monday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., and the wine gallery is open for shopping hours from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit acmefinewines.com.