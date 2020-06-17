Coronavirus: California sees highest death total in nearly a week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

California on Tuesday posted its highest daily coronavirus-related death total in nearly a week, even as the state continues to move forward with reopening.

The 86 new deaths confirmed surpassed the most recent seven-day average, and marked the highest daily total since June 10 (108). Of those deaths, 33 occurred in Los Angeles and six occurred in the Bay Area.

Tuesday's 3,450 new cases for the state were on par with Monday's case number. California is now up to 159,046 total cases.

In Los Angeles County, where retail stores, restaurants, museums and gyms have been allowed to resume business, 1,293 new cases were confirmed. The county has 75,084 total cases and 2,959 total deaths.

As data indicate that California has yet to contain the first wave of the virus, several Bay Area counties are pressing on with reopening plans that include resuming indoor dining and salon business.

On Tuesday, San Mateo gained approval from the state to reopen indoor dining, gyms, movie theaters, hair salons and barbershops. Contra Costa County will allow salons and barbershops to resume business starting Wednesday, while easing restrictions on groups at funerals and religious gatherings.