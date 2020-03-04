Here's what happened in California's primary election while you were sleeping

Democratic candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders maintained his lead overnight in California votes over rival former Vice President Joe Biden, ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders had 32.8 percent of the vote as of 6 a.m., while Biden had 24 percent. Bloomberg and Warren trailed with 14.9 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.

Candidates need 15 percent of the vote statewide or in a particular congressional district to secure any of the state's 415 delegates.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump easily sailed through California's Republican primary, with 92.7 percent of the vote tallied as of early Wednesday morning.

It could take days or even weeks for the final results to be known, as ballots continue to come in via the mail and be counted.

Education bond

-- Proposition 13, the Gov. Gavin Newsom-backed $15 billion bond to fund the renovation of California's aging schools, appeared to be heading toward defeat, with 56.4 percent voting no and 43.6 percent voting yes and 82 percent of precincts reporting.

Congress