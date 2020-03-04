Here's what happened in California's primary election while you were sleeping

Democratic candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders maintained his lead overnight in California votes over rival former Vice President Joe Biden, ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Sanders had 32.8 percent of the vote as of 6 a.m., while Biden had 24 percent. Bloomberg and Warren trailed with 14.9 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.
Candidates need 15 percent of the vote statewide or in a particular congressional district to secure any of the state's 415 delegates.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump easily sailed through California's Republican primary, with 92.7 percent of the vote tallied as of early Wednesday morning.
It could take days or even weeks for the final results to be known, as ballots continue to come in via the mail and be counted.
Education bond
-- Proposition 13, the Gov. Gavin Newsom-backed $15 billion bond to fund the renovation of California's aging schools, appeared to be heading toward defeat, with 56.4 percent voting no and 43.6 percent voting yes and 82 percent of precincts reporting.
Congress
California Democrats flipped seven Republican-held congressional districts in 2018, and there will be more change in the state's delegation at the start of next year. Here are some of the races that are expected to be in play.
-- In Congressional District 10, incumbent Democratic Rep. Josh Harder secured 39.6 percent of the vote. He appears set to face Republican Ted Howze, who got 37.9 percent of the vote, in the November election.
-- In Congressional District 25, the seat vacated by Rep. Katie Hill, Democrat Christy Smith is ahead with 30.2 percent of the vote. Republicans Mike Garcia, with 27.4 percent, and Steve Knight, with 20.5 percent in second and third place.
-- In Congressional District 50, the seat vacated by Rep. Duncan Hunter, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar led with 34.4 percent of the vote. Republican Darrell Issa had 24.7 percent of the vote, while Republican Carl DeMaio had 21.1 percent.
-- In Congressional District 8, where Republican Rep. Paul Cook is retiring, Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is in the lead with 35.5 percent of the vote as of 5:20 a.m. Democrat Christine Bubser is in second with 27 percent.
-- In Congressional District 53, where Democratic Rep. Susan Davis is retiring, liberal policy advocate Sara Jacobs, a Democrat, had the lead with 29.6 percent of the vote as of 5:20 a.m. San Diego City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez was behind her with 18.6 percent, and Republican Marine veteran Chris Stoddard had 18.6 percent.
You have free articles remaining.
-- In Congressional District 21, former Republican Congressman David Valadao of Hanford is on track for a rematch with Democratic Rep. TJ Cox of Fresno. Cox unseated Valadao in the closest election of 2018, when fewer than 1,000 separated them.
Legislature
-- In Assembly District 1, Republican Megan Dahle secured her spot on the November ballot with 54.7 percent of the vote, ahead Elizabeth Betancourt, who has 35.5 percent of the vote.
-- In Assembly District 36, Republican incumbent Tom Lackey appeared is ahead with 60.2 percent of the vote. Former Democratic Assemblyman Steve Fox has 15.2 percent of the vote, ahead of fellow Democrat Jonathon Ervin in seeking a chance to challenge Lacky in November.
-- In Assembly District 38, the seat held by Democrat Christy Smith, Republicans have the top two spots. Suzette Valladares is getting 34 percent of the vote and Lucie Volotsky is getting 20.1 percent. Democrat Kevin Driscoll has 12.2 percent, and Democrat Annie Cho has 11.5 percent.
-- In Assembly District 42, No Party Preference incumbent, and former Republican, Chad Mayes has a narrow lead of 36.7 percent of the vote early Wednesday. Republican Andrew Kotyuk had 33.7 percent of the vote and Democrat DeniAntionette Mazingo had 29.7 percent.
-- In Assembly District 57, an open seat because of Assemblyman Ian Calderon's decision not to seek re-election, Republican Jessica Martinez leads with 32.9 percent of the vote. Democrats Lisa Calderon has 18.6 percent, Sylvia Rubio has 16.5 percent and Josue Alvarado has 13.2 percent. Lisa Calderson is Assemblyman Calderon's stepmom. Rubio has two sisters in the Legislature.
-- In Assembly District 72, with 89 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Janet Nguyen led the race with 35.1 percent of the vote, while incumbent Republican Tyler Diep had 26.5 percent. Democrat Diedre Nguyen had 23.7 percent, while Democrat Bijan Mohseni had 14.8 percent.
-- In Assembly District 73, incumbent Republican William Brough trailed with just 18 percent of the vote. In the lead were Republican Laurie Davies, with 27.9 percent of the vote, and Democrat Scott Rhinehart, with 21.7 percent.
-- In Assembly District 74, incumbent Democrat Cottie Petrie-Norris appeared set to defend her seat with 49.2 percent of the vote. Republican Diane Dixon has 26.9 percent and Republican Kelly Ernby has 23.9 percent.
-- In Senate District 5, with 75 percent of precincts reporting, Assemblywoman Susan Eggman leads with 30.4 percent of the vote. Republican Jim Ridenour has 29.4 percent of the vote, while Democrat Mani Grewal has 17.8 percent and Republican Jesus Andrade has 16.3 percent.
-- In Senate District 7, incumbent Democrat Steve Glazer leads with 48.2 percent of the vote. Republican Julie Mobley trailed with 30.7 percent of the vote, while Democrat Marisol Rubio had 21.1 percent.
-- In Senate District 23, Democrat Abigail Medina narrowly led the field with 25.3 percent of the vote. Just behind were Republicans Lloyd White, with 24.8 percent, and Rosilicie Bogh, with 24.2 percent.
-- In Senate District 29, incumbent Republican Ling Ling Chang led with 50.1 percent of the vote. Democrat Josh Newman had 32.6 percent of the vote.
-- In Senate District 37, Republican incumbent John Moorlach had 50 percent of the vote. Democrats Dave Min and Katrina Foley trailed behind, with 25.5 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.