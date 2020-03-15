How does COVID-19 impact the homeless?

Homeless individuals are some of the most vulnerable to this virus and, really, any illness that requires an already-compromised immune system to work overtime, according to experts.

“A lot of people experiencing homelessness are contending with not just one, but multiple pre-existing health conditions—everything from infections to malnutrition. That not only increases susceptibility to additional infections, but can compromise how a person’s body responds once infected,” Riley said.

They also lack the ability to self-quarantine, which means they could more rapidly spread the virus, and they are regularly exposed to potential environmental pathogens based on the sheer fact that they live on the streets, the very place that most people are being told to avoid, experts say. They can't shower, regularly wash hands or clean the surfaces around them, all fundamental to the recommendations put forth by public health agencies.

Simple ailments like a cold or a regular flu can escalate quickly, added Jennielynn Holmes, Chief Program Officer of Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, who says she sees individuals in the homeless community become sicker quicker even during the typical ebbs and flow of more common illnesses.

Once individuals do get sick, Riley says there are “a lot of barriers to getting healthcare.”