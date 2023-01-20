Jill Techel to retire from Leadership Napa Valley director role later this year

Jill Techel, a four-term city of Napa mayor who’s served as program director of Leadership Napa Valley for over 25 years, recently announced that she’d be retiring from the director position in June 2023.
Recruitment for a new program director will start in February, according to a LNV press release.
“I have loved getting to see the next generation of leaders come through the program and grow and share their love and commitment to the Napa Valley,” Techel said in the release. “It was a perfect job and I loved doing it. I am announcing now to give the board time to recruit and select a new program director and have transition time.”
Leadership Napa Valley — a nonprofit that started up in 1987 — carries out a nine-month leadership training program each year. Class members from Napa are selected annually; they learn teamwork and leadership skills, as well as information about Napa’s nonprofits and government processes. A practicum portion of the program involves the members working in teams to develop projects that will have a positive impact on the Napa community — the downtown signs about Napa’s beavers installed last year are an example of one such project.
Techel’s retirement will be celebrated along with the graduation of LNV’s class 35, her final LNV cohort, the press release says.
“As one of the individuals fortunate enough to have experienced Leadership Napa Valley under Jill’s exceptional leadership, I am grateful for her unwavering dedication to our organization,” said Molly Rattigan, president of the LNV board of directors, in the press release.
