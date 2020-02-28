Lawsuit in California targets plastics pollution from Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Crystal Geyser and other companies

"This is the first of what I believe will be a wave of lawsuits seeking to hold the plastics industry accountable for the unprecedented mess in our oceans," said Josh Floum, Earth Island Institute's board president. "These plastics peddlers knew that our nation's disposal and recycling capabilities would be overrun, and their products would end up polluting our waterways."

The environmental group filed the suit around the close of business Wednesday. The Plastics Industry Association, a trade group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Floum, a corporate and antitrust attorney, said that the lawsuit might initially be greeted as "heretical" but that its logic will soon become evident. "Like with Big Tobacco, we know Big Plastic is poisoning our environment," he said. "It's in the bodies of animals. It's in our own bodies. It's all over the ocean and it's clogging our rivers. And it's the plastics peddlers who are responsible for this mess."