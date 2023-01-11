011223-nvr-nws-artgrants_mergednew

County accepting grant applications

The Napa County Arts and Culture Advisory Committee is now accepting proposals from Napa-based arts and culture nonprofits interested in receiving grant funding through the county’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant Program, according to a county news release.

The application — available at https://tinyurl.com/4twjneb2— also includes a link to grant guidelines, and notes the deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Guidelines note that the program’s goals include investing in organizations that benefit the community and draw visitors to Napa, supporting organizations that demonstrate dedication to the public interest, and organizations that “promote a diverse array of objectives,” such as: cultural representation, public impact, accessibility, artistic discipline, and geography, among others.

The grant guidelines also note that money for the grant program is derived from the county’s hotel room or transient occupancy tax, largely generated by tourism.

The committee is set to host a virtual grant workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Potential applicants are encouraged to attend the workshop to learn about the application process and new grant guidelines, the news release says

Those interested can register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/yhjxr8r5.

