020123-nvr-nws-fatalcrashid_merged

Napa County identifies man who died in crash

Authorities have identified the Southern California man who died late Saturday night in a Napa County pickup-truck crash that resulted in the driver’s arrest for suspected manslaughter and drunken driving.

Davis Holbrook, a 31-year-old resident of Fallbrook in northern San Diego County, was the passenger in a 2019 Toyota Tacoma that wrecked on Highway 29 north of St. Helena, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Holbrook was in the right front seat of the pickup, which was in the southbound lane when it left the right side of the highway and struck a tree south of Big Tree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier. He died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, identified by CHP as 26-year-old Ryan William Cowper of Palm Springs, was briefly hospitalized and then arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and causing death by driving under the influence. He continued to be held in the Napa County jail Tuesday afternoon on $500,000 bail.

