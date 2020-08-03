100 mph chase from St. Helena to Napa ends in a crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both the St. Helena Police Department and the California Highway Patrol participated in a high-speed chase early Monday morning involving a Dodge Charger driving with its lights off, the CHP reported.

The incident began shortly after 2 a.m. when a St. Helena police officer began pursuing a car for driving over 100 mph without lights, the CHP said.

About eight minutes later, the St. Helena officer cancelled the pursuit after losing sight of the car, the CHP said.

At 2:25 a.m., CHP units located the same car going southbound on Highway 29 at Salvador Avenue, still going over 100 mph and no lights, the agency said.

The CHP was in pursuit for 2 miles until the vehicle exited at First Street and crashed, the CHP said.

The three passengers were questioned, then released. The driver, Ernestor Juaquin Casillas Segura, 22, of Oakland, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony evading, felony DUI and driving without a license.

He was being held Monday afternoon on $100,000 bail.