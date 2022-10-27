102922-nvr-nws-fatalcrash_merged

Man dies when Jeep crashes on rural trail

Updated at 12:29 a.m. Friday — An 81-year-old Napa man died Thursday after his vintage Jeep crashed on a remote private trail in Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 11 a.m., the man was driving a 1946 Willys Jeep westbound on a trail in the Archer Taylor Preserve, off 6000 Redwood Road at the end of the road, when the vehicle went off the roadway’s south edge and struck a creek bed, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release. He was declared dead at the scene.