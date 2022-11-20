112122-nvr-nws-COPS_merged

A prescribed burn scheduled for Monday in rural eastern Sonoma County may produce smoke that is visible in parts of Napa County, Cal Fire announced.
Controlled burning is planned on 37 acres of grasslands in the Pepperwood Preserve sometime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as weather permits, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena bureau. The burn is a continuation of a
project in late October to reduce the amount of flammable plant material and lessen the chance of a wildfire in the North Bay.
The burn, which will take place on a ridge separating Franz Valley from the Mark West area west of Calistoga, is designed to reduce the load of combustible plant fuels while encouraging the spread of native plants, according to Cal Fire.
Napa and Sonoma County residents are asked not to report smoke from Pepperwood to first responders, who have been notified of the controlled burn.
Nate LaHue, a wildlife veterinarian for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, talks about what causes wildfires and the many problems the West is facing. LaHue explains the devastating impact wildfires have on animals and what can be done to help.
Photos: Saving the giant sequoias
Caryssa Rouser, a propagation specialist with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, plants a sequoia tree on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Ashtyn Perry, 13, examines a sequoia cone during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Wildfire-scorched trees line a hillside, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is planting sequoia seedlings in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Ashtyn Perry, 13, climbs a scorched sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The seedling that was half Perry's age and barely reached her knees was part of a novel project to plant offspring from one of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if the genes that allowed the parent to survive so long would protect new trees from the perils of a warming planet. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A wildfire-scorched sequoia tree stands on a hillside, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is planting sequoia seedlings in the area. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Tom Wall, a volunteer with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, plays guitar for a sequoia seedling shortly after planting it, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Climbing assistant Lawrence Schultz ascends the Three Sisters sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia seedlings, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Tom Wall and Rachel Leitz, volunteers with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, plant a sequoia seedling, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Rip Tomkins collects clippings from a sequoia tree's crown during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoias, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Rip Tomkins collects clippings from a sequoia tree's crown during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoias, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Archangel Ancient Tree Archive co-founder David Milarch speaks during his group's expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Kimi Green, left, and Caryssa Rouser walk through snow while planting sequoia seedlings during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Students from Springville Elementary School gather around a newly planted sequoia seedling during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive planting expedition, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A wildfire-scorched sequoia tree rests on the ground, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is planting sequoia seedlings in the area. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Uta Kogelsberger, whose home burned during the Castle Fire, discusses Archangel Ancient Tree Archive's efforts to plant sequoia trees, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Snow rests on a wildfire-scorched sequoia tree, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is planting sequoia seedlings in the area. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Caryssa Rouser, a propagation specialist with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, holds a sequoia seedling, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Ashtyn Perry, 13, touches the Three Sisters sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive planting expedition, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The seedling that was half Perry's age and barely reached her knees was part of a novel project to plant offspring from one of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if the genes that allowed the parent to survive so long would protect new trees from the perils of a warming planet. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
