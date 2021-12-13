12 Days of Giving: American Canyon Parks Foundation gets things done, big and small

American Canyon resident Nanette Sauceda on a recent morning worked out on the outdoor fitness center in American Canyon near the parking area for the popular Wetlands Edge trails.

This is basically an outdoor gym. The 10 pieces of equipment allow for 30 different exercises that strengthen everything from pecs to lats. Exercise buffs can stay fit and exercise newcomers can make just about every muscle in their body sore.

“It’s so easy to use, “ Sauceda said. “I think it’s such a positive addition to the neighborhood.”

The outdoor fitness center is just one more way the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation has made a mark on the city. The nonprofit raised $50,000 for the equipment that got installed about a year ago.

“It’s turned out to be an incredible asset for the community,” Executive Director Janelle Sellick said on a recent day as she stood near the equipment.

So has the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation, Mayor Leon Garcia said. He talked about the group’s projects and how they get people outside for healthier living.

“A very energetic group,” he said.

Since its founding in 2015, the foundation has helped bring picnic tables to Kimberly Park and trail improvements to Newell Open Space Preserve. It’s held an outdoor science program for children and created a StoryWalk display at Shenandoah Park. And that’s just a sampling.

Now the foundation has set its biggest goal yet — turn the city’s public works yard along the wetlands into a regional Wetlands Ecology Center. It has a $120,000 start toward what could be a million-dollar project, once the city relocates the maintenance yard.

“The ecology center will be a home for environmental education, nature art, outdoor science and perhaps even support local research related to climate change or sea-level rise,” Sellick said.

The planned location is within walking distance to three schools, the Boys & Girls Club, and hundreds of local residents, she said. It is also along the Napa River Bay Trail.

“It’s just really well-situated to be a regional asset for the whole, entire area,” Sellick said.

Making a mark on a city with these types of projects takes money. The foundation is a fundraising force.

In 2016, it launched its annual An Evening at the Ruins event in the old cement factory ruins, with the goal of raising $50,000. The most recent event this year raised more than $300,000.

Amid its long lists of donors, the foundation on its website lists Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley Community Foundation, and Pacific, Gas and Electric as sponsors.

Sometimes, a particular project will attract a donor. The Napa chapter of the Sierra Club likes the ecology center idea so much that it gave a $10,000 grant for the project and committed to an additional $50,000.

“We believe this project is important for the entire Bay Area,” said Christina Benz of the group.

Sellick is more than the executive director for the foundation. She is an American Canyon resident who was a driving force behind the foundation’s founding.

It all began in 2015. Sellick was a member of the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission, president of the Ahi Swim Team, a member of the Mom’s Club of American Canyon, a marathon runner and an author of memory enhancement books, among other endeavors.

In other words, she was a force to be reckoned with. Sellick, city parks commissioner Matt Plate and others wanted to do more for American Canyon park programs and the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation was born.

“A lot of cities have these types of nonprofits to support government services,” Sellick said at the time. “It’s really common these days because the needs far outweigh the funding.

Barry Christian of American Canyon has helped lead hikes for the foundation. He’s come to events with his pedicab to bring children and those who have trouble walking to outdoor destinations. A long-time outdoors advocate, he decided the foundation is worth helping out with some volunteer work.

“It’s really a great organization to have,” he said. “They support parks, trails, and open space and getting kids out for programs.”

The Foundation’s first project in 2015 was contributing $7,000 for a drinking fountain at Wetlands Edge. That's the humble beginning that has grown to the vision for that $1 million ecology center.

“They get things done in a very positive way,” Garcia said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

