12 Days of Giving: Feeding It Forward captures bounty of perishable foods in Napa County

When Napa County food pantries and charities distribute produce, dairy products and hot foods along with canned and boxed staples, a local nonprofit is often the link that connects donors to the people they seek to help.

Since its creation in 2018, Feeding It Forward has carved out a niche unique in Napa Valley food relief. Volunteers with the nonprofit collect fresh and perishable foods from local groceries and warehouses and deliver them to various other non-profits to distribute to food-insecure families, while also ensuring that surpluses of catered food — meals produced for the thousands of spectators frequenting BottleRock, the Fortinet Championship golf tournament and other wine-country attractions — wind up at family tables instead of the landfill.

“I feel like food is very basic; other things you can go a few days without, but you can only last for so long,” Feeding It Forward’s founding chair David Busby said in a recent interview. “To me, that’s the most rewarding thing, the distribution and what it does for those who are in need.”

Feeding It Forward’s special focus is meant to help families secure the kinds of healthier foods that are most difficult to afford on limited incomes while freeing up resources for non-profits to provide non-food services to their clients.

At the heart of the non-profit’s mission are volunteer drivers who convey food donations from about 40 sources — among them farmers’ markets, groceries, bakeries, schools, and even recently closed restaurants. According to Feeding It Forward’s leaders, demand for the group’s food deliveries has steadily mounted since its founding, growing from 2,000 pounds in 2018 to 16,000 pounds in 2019, 75,000 pounds in 2020, and 150,000 pounds this year through the end of September — at a current rate of about 3,000 pounds per week.

“The quality of food in the Napa Valley is amazing, and to be able to save it from going to waste, and supply it to those who can’t otherwise afford it, is a win for everybody,” said Anya Elidi-Stubbs, Feeding It Forward’s program manager. “… We’re a place where calls come in when people can’t transport food, or someone doesn’t have the right logistics to receive food.”

From its beginnings, Feeding It Forward has specialized in capturing surpluses of the catered and prepared meals dished out by the thousands for the valley’s largest events — a food source for which Busby says the non-profit is the county’s only regular distributor, and a resource traditionally difficult to avoid wasting.

“It’s amazing the amounts of food that these events generate,” he said, describing the thousands of pounds of food cooked for the concessions at BottleRock and the Fortinet Championship. Food surpluses distributed after BottleRock totaled about 11,000 pounds, according to Busby, who said the program handles only foods that have not entered the serving lines at an event.

The hub of Feeding It Forward’s operations is a 40-foot-long converted cargo container, which has been installed at CrossWalk Community Church in west Napa as the non-profit’s cold and frozen storage locker. Perishables collected through weekly pickups from various donors are stored in the container before being distributed through about 50 organizations, according to Elidi-Stubbs.

Since launching Feeding It Forward, Busby has promoted the program as an effort to fight not only hunger and waste but environmental stress as well — including methane gas from landfills, which CalRecycle estimates accounts for 20% of the state’s total emissions of greenhouse gas.

Busby and Elidi-Stubbs say programs such as Feeding It Forward also will provide restaurants and other local food providers a direct way to comply with California laws requiring food producers to set aside surpluses for food recovery organizations.

Senate Bill 1383, which passed in 2016 and requires a three-quarter cutback in organic waste disposal by 2025, also calls for at least 20% of edible food that otherwise would be thrown away to be saved for consumption. The law places businesses into two groups — a first-tier including wholesalers, distributors, and large supermarkets that must start distributing surpluses beginning Jan. 1, 2022; and a second-tier including restaurants, hotels and school districts for which the requirements take effect at the start of 2024.

Even with such state requirements still in the future, Busby declared Feeding It Forward’s food-saving efforts to be moving more quickly than he once hoped.

“We’re many years ahead of where I dreamed we’d be when I started this,” he said. “There’s enough food waste out there that we don’t have to elbow out somebody that was already doing it.”

