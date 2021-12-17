12 Days of Giving: Girls on the Run gets Napa girls moving … and more

Janet Todd wants Napa (and Solano) County girls to run — and learn something about themselves at the same time.

Girls on the Run is described as a “life-changing program for 8- to 13-year-old girls that promotes girl empowerment by teaching life skills,” using engaging discussions, experiential games and activities, running or just moving, according to the nonprofit.

“It’s all about building girls’ resilience and social/emotional health,” said Todd.

Todd, who has a master’s degree in exercise physiology, an MBA in marketing and was a teacher, first got involved with the nonprofit program after leaving the corporate world.

“I wanted to inspire girls,” she said.

Girls On The Run in Napa County launched in 2006, with 30 girls participating, said Todd.

It was a hit.

“We kept growing,” and in 2009, “we had people in Vallejo reaching out to us to expand the program.”

Todd was all for it. By expanding, “We can reach and impact more girls.”

Girls on the Run programs run for 10 weeks. Participants meet twice a week for 75 minutes at a time.

As of 2020, the program involved 650 girls at 52 school sites in Napa and Solano counties. Each 10-week session ends with a celebratory 5K fun run. They also complete a community impact project. Past efforts included cleaning school campuses, supporting LGBTQ efforts, making toys for animals in shelters, and creating care packages for the homeless.

This past July, the nonprofit hosted an all outdoor summer camp at Napa’s O’Brien Park.

Besides the “emotion” activities at the camp, Yzabella Mora, 10, said she also liked the exercise part of the program. Her aunt is a runner, said the youngster during an interview at the camp in July. “I feel like running just makes me feel good,” she said.

Malika Kalulu, age 8, also joined the program at O’Brien Park this past July.

“I like that we get to run as much as you want,” at the camp, Malika said. “You can run and get exercise but also have fun while you are doing it.”

Volunteer coaches are a key part of the nonprofit.

Danielle Schofield is a Girls On The Run parent, volunteer life coach, and now board member.

She said she was drawn to the program because “it was giving girls the tools to not only deal with peer pressure and bullying but celebrating their uniqueness. I really liked that.”

Schofield said one of the best parts of her involvement with the nonprofit is when she hears how a girl successfully used a strategy learned from the program; for example to deal with bullying.

By implementing those tactics, “They feel empowered they were able to do something,” she said or felt confident speaking up to have their needs met. That’s what Girls On The Run is all about.

Coach and teacher Jennifer Veveiros said she wanted to organize a Girls On The Run chapter at Phillips Magnet Elementary School after hearing about the program from another Girls On The Run coach.

“It sounded perfect,” said Veveiros during a 2019 interview. “The empowerment of it,” and learning about fitness, community service, and how to deal with topics including peer pressure is a great combination. “It’s such a positive program.”

That was more than 10 years ago, “and I’ve been a coach ever since,” she said.

On Thursday, Girls on the Run Napa-Solano announced it would merge with Girls on the Run Sonoma to create Girls on the Run North Bay. The change will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Todd will remain executive director.

“This is a natural merger of two strong organizations and will increase our opportunity to reach and impact more girls, particularly families who are financially disadvantaged and come from traditionally underrepresented racial and ethnic groups,” Todd said of the Dec. 16 announcement.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

