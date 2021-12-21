12 Days of Giving: Napa County Historical Society works to share the valley's past more widely

A door sign on a city street can be a prosaic touch, so common a sight as to escape the notice of people rushing by. But one sign that has begun appearing this year in downtown Napa is at once a small gesture to welcome visitors — and a meaningful change of attitude to call attention to the county’s past.

“We’ve put in an OPEN sign,” Sheli O. Smith, executive director of the Napa County Historical Society, said of a subtly important addition to its home inside the landmark Goodman Library on First Street. “In the last year, not a week has gone by when people haven’t said to us, ‘I’ve never seen you open before!’”

Clearly and visibly welcoming passers-by who otherwise would ignore a seemingly vacant century-old edifice is just one of the changes made by Smith and other leaders in hopes of making the Napa Valley’s backstory more vivid, more relevant to more listeners — and easier to find, whether in person or on the internet.

New software is tying photographs and images to the historical society’s voluminous collection at the Goodman Library. A museum exhibit, which debuted in October and will run through March 2022, relates the story of Napa Valley’s wine industry through artifacts and displays meant to appeal to the wine novice and enthusiast alike. And staff members at the nonprofit are seeking to recast exhibits and outreach to share the county’s past more inclusively than before.

“We’re focusing on the people rather than the architecture and the big names you hear all the time,” said Kelly O’Connor, the society’s research librarian.

Overhauling how the Napa County Historical Society delves into the valley’s past and shares the experience with others is not only a cultural imperative, but a necessity to keep the non-profit vibrant and relevant through repeated stresses to the city, according to Smith, a Napa native, and museum researcher and curator who was named the society’s executive director in March.

The museum and research library “has had to really rethink itself in the last 10 years,” she said during a recent interview at the Goodman Library, which opened in 1901 and hosted the Napa city library before the society took it over in 1974. “You’ve had the recession, the earthquakes of 2005 and 2014, both of which required massive architectural work on the building. The 2014 quake required five years of renovation, and then you had the fires and the pandemic, all those things that dramatically impacted the traditional ways of reaching into our community.”

A current example of the historical society’s focus on accessibility is “Wine: Our Story,” a visual history of Napa Valley’s most famous and prized product from the 1830s to the present.

“Wine: Our Story”, which will be displayed at the Goodman until March 26, melds photos and narratives with an array of artifacts to illustrate the importance to the industry of cork, toasted oak for barrels, the evolution of glassware and other trends — often with objects provided by Napa Valley wineries for the occasion.

“We’ve been able to make new partnerships we’ve never had in the past,” Smith said last month at the Goodman Library of the bonds thus forged with winemakers through the exhibit. “This is becoming more and more of an entrepreneurial non-profit. We have to be able to think that way, and consistently expand in those directions.”

With tourists and visitors comprising up to 95% of the Goodman Library’s summer-season guests, the staff inevitably encounters curious visitors “who often admit, ‘I don’t know what AVAs are; I don’t know what varietals are,’” according to Smith.

“We’ve taken those questions, and this exhibit includes a lot of that information. And we have a lot of people who go see it and they’ll say, ‘Uh, well, now I won’t feel so foolish going into the tasting rooms!’”

Other examples of the historical society’s ambitions were borne from the disasters that shut down the Goodman Library or kept people away. The non-profit endured a nearly four-year exile during a $1.7 million repair of its building following the August 2014 quake, endured the threat posed to tourism by the North Bay wildfires of October 2017 — and then saw its stream of visitors almost completely severed by the shelter-at-home orders that followed the coronavirus’ arrival in early 2020.

Forums and question-and-answer sessions became Zoom videos while Napa County gradually relaxed curbs on public gatherings. Guests on walking tours of local landmarks received maps and headphones to allow them to learn about attractions while standing farther away from their docents.

Some improvements that took shape during the enforced social distancing of the COVID-19 pandemic’s depths are intended to continue even with visitors again cleared to tour the Goodman Library. A key upgrade is the historical society’s first new cataloging software system in more than 20 years, with cloud-based cataloging to allow faster searching of its historical collection and tie images to each record. (Among other goals, the society plans to use the software to catalog about 10,000 photo negatives from Napa Valley Register issues from the 1970s to 2000, according to Smith.)

O’Connor, the research librarian, also pointed to efforts to broaden the historical society’s cultural web in the coming years. As one step toward bolstering its stores of local minority history, for example, the society is seeking copies of oral histories by speakers of Spanish and other languages, she said.

“We have a responsibility to reach out to the groups we traditionally haven’t attempted to reach,” said O’Connor.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

