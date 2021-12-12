12 Days of Giving: Napa's Ag 4 Youth focuses on kids in need

Editor's Note: This is the first of 12 parts in our inaugural 12 Days of Giving series, profiling Napa County non-profit organizations. The series is sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners.

Paul Tarap isn’t going to let a “little” thing like a worldwide pandemic get him down. Or stop the nonprofit program he runs in Napa called Ag 4 Youth.

The show(manship) must go on.

This is Tarap’s 22nd year running Ag 4 Youth.

Its mission is “to educate and assist under-served youth, while promoting the virtues of ranching, animal husbandry, and local community agriculture.”

Back in 2000, Ag 4 Youth kids began raising animals as an auxiliary program of the Christian Brothers at the Mount La Salle Ranch.

In 2010, Tarap moved the animals and youths to his family ranch on Gateway Drive, home to Napa’s famous “Oreo” cows.

After Ag 4 Youth was established as an independent non-profit charitable organization, the group later received a 2-acre permanent ranch site of its own, courtesy of the Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association.

The pandemic impacted many after-school programs, especially those that usually meet indoors.

However, Ag 4 Youth has been fortunate. Obviously, the kids (about 48 per year) are already working outside. For social distancing, students were divided into groups and assigned different times to visit the ranch.

Instead of two animals per year, students took on just one. But support hasn’t wavered. In fact, the group received the same amount of income from its livestock auction, even with half the animals.

“The prices were sky high this year, across the board,” said Tarap. “People really came out to support the kids,” at the modified action.

That’s how well-regarded Ag 4 Youth is.

Tarap said because most of his students were studying remotely during the height of the pandemic, “they looked forward to coming to the ranch more than ever because they didn’t get to see their friends at school.”

The leader said that Ag 4 Youth has slowly evolved over the years. Today, 90% of members are considered “at risk.” That can mean a student comes from a low-income family or has a disability (visible or not).

For example, one of the newest Ag 4 Youth members is Christian Rabanales, a 14-year-old with Down syndrome.

But his family isn’t new to Ag 4 Youth. His older brother Henry and sister Lesby Tatiana were both members as well.

Lesby Tatiana is now 20 and studying wine and viticulture at Cal Poly. She’s a first-generation college student whose education is being funded by her Ag 4 Youth earnings.

“I’m very thankful for the program and the people who have supported me throughout the years,” she said.

“I don’t know if I’d be where I’m at right now,” in college at Cal Poly, if it wasn’t for Ag 4 Youth.

Lesby said before she started the program, “I never pictured myself putting on boots and picking up poop and stuff like that.” But it turns out, “I enjoyed it.”

She learned that she liked being responsible for her animals, “And having that responsibility of going to the ranch every day and feeding them. Paul taught us about being responsible and not making excuses. I feel like the program matured me a lot.”

Her favorite animal was her steer named Romeo. “I had a great connection with my steer,” she said. “He would come up to me when I would go into the pen; it was so sweet.”

Steers are one of the most competitive animals to both raise and show, she noted.

“They’re larger animals (so) you have to train with them more.” And there’s no faking it in front of the judges.

“Once you’re in the arena, you can tell how much you’ve trained with them.”

Ag 4 Youth has also meant a lot to Lesby’s little brother Christian.

“I feel like being around animals has helped him a lot,” she said. He’s more independent and has more freedom at the ranch, she said. “He knows what food is (for each) animal (and) how much to feed them.”

Plus, “When he’s at the ranch, he gets to socialize,” with more than his classmates in his program at Napa High, she said. “That’s helped him.”

“He loves it. He knows every Tuesday and Thursday he has to go to the ranch to help clean up. Before going to school, he has his boots ready outside,” so he can quickly change after school.

This past year, Christian earned a bright yellow ribbon for his animal showmanship skills. It’s proudly hanging in his room, along with his 4-H hat, Lesby said.

