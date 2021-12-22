12 Days of Giving: Napa's Canine Guardians are best friends to those in need

A yellow Labrador named Patriot trained by Napa-based nonprofit Canine Guardians Assistance Dogs has been a game-changer for San Francisco Giants baseball broadcaster Mike Krukow.

Krukow has a non-life-threatening disease called inclusion body myositis that weakens his muscles. It also causes him anxiety.

He received Patriot from Canine Guardians two-and-a-half years ago, and it was a night-and-day difference from day one, Krukow said.

"He can sense when you're anxious; he can sense when you need to be calmed," Krukow said in a phone interview. "That’s what he's trained to do. He lays across your legs, and it's just an amazing, calming experience."

Krukow, who is unsteady on his legs, could fall if overly-enthusiastic Giants fans rushed up to give him a friendly pat on the back. Patriot will circle around him to keep well-wishers at a comfortable distance.

Talk about a best friend.

“It’s made all the difference in the world…I sleep better; I’m not as anxious; it’s just an answered prayer,” Krukow said recently.

Canine Guardians give fully trained assistance dogs to those who need them. Recipients range from veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to people with disabilities. Veterans receive the dogs for free; non-veterans pay.

Local resident Rochelle Heskett founded Canine Guardians. The idea arose out of experience.

Back in 2011, she became a “puppy parent” for another canine program in Santa Rosa — she raised a golden retriever named Ellie for a year and helped socialize Ellie for a future career as a service dog. That meant taking the puppy to public places.

“I started noticing that people would stop me and ask where they could get a service dog,” she said. “I decided there was a great need in Napa.”

She inherited about $100,000 when her parents passed away and put the money into starting Canine Guardians in 2013. She had gone to Bergin University of Canine Studies in 2012 to become a certified dog trainer.

A backbone of the program is having puppy parents socialize the dogs and teach basic obedience skills. These volunteers have a challenge that Heskett knows from her days as a puppy parent — they have only about a year or two with the dog.

“As you spend time with the puppy, you get attached,” she said. “It’s very difficult to give the dog back.”

But there’s the big payoff when the dog is placed with a veteran or other person who has a big need for an assistance dog.

“Once you find out how much your dog has improved a person’s life, it’s amazing,” she said.

Katrinka Ruk was a puppy parent for the yellow Labradors Freedom and Captain.

“It’s not hard to give up the dog because I go into it knowing that it’s temporary, and the dogs are going to somebody who needs them more than I do,” Ruk said. “They’re going to save a life.”

She mentioned the case of a dog going to a veteran who had considered suicide.

After the initial puppy parent phase, the dogs are ready for advanced training. Heskett has the skills to teach them.

Dogs are trained to pick up dropped items. They’re trained to turn on and off lights. They’re trained to open a refrigerator by tugging on a rope and bring a water bottle.

Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder might not like having people directly behind them. With the command “block,” the dog will sit behind them as a buffer.

Heskett said a 22-year-old man who fell installing solar panels and was paralyzed from the neck down will receive a dog. The dog will be trained to meet his specific needs.

Canine Guardians has come far since Heskett launched the nonprofit in 2013.

In 2015, Canine Guardians placed five Labrador pups with puppy parents. In July 2017, the nonprofit held a graduation ceremony at Napa Valley College to celebrate its first pairings of dogs with veterans.

One Iraq war veteran had been his own puppy parent for his dog Hero. He shared during that 2017 ceremony that Hero woke him at night if he forgot to wear his breathing machine.

An Afghanistan war veteran received a dog named Freedom. He said that Freedom woke him when he had nightmares.

Four years later, Canine Guardians have placed 14 dogs. The nonprofit has eight dogs in training.

Each dog costs about $5,000 to raise and feed. Beyond that are such expenses as veterinarian care. Canine Guardians hold an annual fundraiser, the most recent one at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.

Canine Guardians has a fan in Krukow.

“They recognize a need, they find an animal specially trained for that need and they make a difference,” he said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

