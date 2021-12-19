12 Days of Giving: ParentsCAN offers support for families with children of all needs

“There’s no manual for parents.”

Raising children isn’t easy, let alone when you layer on developmental concerns, a global pandemic and a general lack of streamlined resources for families that are struggling. For those in the Napa area, though, there is a sort of one-stop-shop center for those seeking support and camaraderie.

Enter: ParentsCAN.

Established in 2005 by Napa County residents, the Napa Valley Child Advocacy Network, Inc. — or as we know it, ParentsCAN — was initially set up to be a parent-to-parent network to empower parents to advocate for themselves and their children with special needs. And while this is still part of the ParentsCAN mission, their goals have broadened dramatically to encapsulate youth of all needs, concerns and ages.

“As an organization, I think we were a lot more focused back then on children with special education needs, and I think as we evolve and became more engaged in our community, we are really realizing that there’s lots of special needs and a lot of parents who just don’t know where to go in those first months when your child is struggling,” said Marlena Garcia, Executive Director for ParentsCAN.

“Trying to catch things before they go to school and before problems get larger has really been one of the focuses for ParentsCAN in the last couple of years,” she said.

As a result, ParentsCAN administers development screenings for anyone in the community with a child under five years old, where parents can run through the 60 question survey called the Ages and Stages Questionnaire. A scientific and evidence-based screening, this survey is oriented around play and is parent-friendly, asking for a ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ or ‘not yet,’ response for each question.

“It is a very friendly language about where your child is right now, and that doesn’t mean that they’re never going to get to this other stage, it just means there might be some things for us to work on,” said Garcia. “It also validates parents … Parents know their child best, and that is one of our biggest philosophies.”

Garcia said that when they first started this developmental screening program, families were largely only coming if they had concern.

“Which is great because we do want parents who are struggling and trying to figure it out, but we also want parents to know that their child is on track,” she said. “Our organization is very synonymous with disabilities and special needs, and that is who we serve, but it’s much broader than that -- We also want to make sure that all of our kids are growing up healthy and happy and have the services and resources they need.”

Seventy-five percent of ParentsCAN’s referrals come from professional partners like teachers, doctors, therapists and mental health specialists, so Garcia said it is important for them to build trust and support with their families as well as the folks locally providing services for children. As a result, they work with over 50 organizations and providers ranging from Kaiser Permanente to Napa Valley Unified School District.

“Wherever children are getting services, we’re always knocking on the door and saying, ‘Hey, how do we support?’” said Garcia.

In addition to screenings, ParentsCAN also offers workshops on topics like special education rights, managing your child’s IEP (Individualized Education Program), and classes on “positive parenting.” The organization also has a slew of support groups for those seeking camaraderie with families going through similar struggles.

Another unique thing about ParentsCAN is that staff are all parents or immediate family members of someone with a special need or challenge, so visitors can feel safe fully expressing the full range of emotions they are experiencing.

“Everybody at our center knows what it’s like -- that 24 hour a day, seven days a week reality of those challenges and those doubts that we can have as parents,” said Garcia. “And that connection you get with other parents who you don’t have to explain to, and they won’t invalidate your concern however big or small it is? I think that is the biggest power of ParentsCAN.”

Personally, Garcia has two brothers with intellectual disabilities, and growing up with immigrant parents, says she often found herself as the bilingual middleman between specialists and her family.

“Oftentimes, I was talking about things I didn’t even understand as a child,” she said. “But that’s the beauty of ParentsCAN … We are the parents that we serve, we are the families that we serve, and we really understand and we come from that perspective.”

Since beginning her early intervention career with ParentsCAN back in 2005, Garcia has moved up to Executive Director, watching her first class of kids grow up all the while. Now in 2021, many of them are graduated or graduating from school and youth services, spurring a new mission for Garcia and her crew.

“Kids grow up and they become young adults,” she said. “And you know what … Parents still can.”

“And often, they still have to provide a lot of support, so that is our next phase — To look at our role within youth and young adults and what we do to continue supporting them.”

For those supporting ParentsCAN financially, the impact of the group is evident. For the Napa Valley Vintners, this has led to a continued relationship and habit of charitable giving to the organization.

“My job is to know these organizations inside and out, to understand their mission and how they strive to achieve their goals,” said Michelle Laymon, Community Investment Manager for Napa Valley Vintners. “I have also experienced the gift of getting to know clients they serve, people in our community, your neighbor or coworker or child’s classmate, and I can’t imagine the hole that would exist if these services were not in our community.”

Laymon says that one of the components of ParentsCAN that she values deeply is their practice of hiring staff with similar backgrounds and experiences as the families they serve.

“This intentional practice creates an instant sense of safety and understanding on behalf of the parents … They also help parents transform to advocates for their child, family and the greater population of people with a disability,” she said.

“The transformation from victim to advocate is powerful and life-changing for the child, the parents and siblings … It is a multigenerational change driver.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

