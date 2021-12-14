12 Days of Giving: Puertas Abiertas promotes self-sufficiency, healing through culture

As one of the only local family resource centers run by a Latina, Puertas Abiertas Executive Director Blanca Huijon is working to advocate for her community in every facet of life.

ESL workshops, assistance with job applications, DACA info sessions, and tax return help are just a few of the services that the organization offers, although staff see themselves less as herders of paperwork and more in the line of nurturing.

“We aren’t here to judge people,” said Huijon. ”We are here to help them and to help them move on with their lives.”

Puertas Abiertas was first established as a nonprofit in 2005, and since then has provided a variety of health, social service, and education services to Napa County residents.

In 2021 alone, the small but mighty team at Puertas was able to provide more than 3,600 community members with necessary services like food assistance, legal navigation, and targeted relief from natural disasters and COVID-19. Clients also may stop in with something as simple as wanting to learn how to navigate their iPhone.

“It can be something crucial and essential for them, so we are glad to help and provide them with reliable resources and to actually follow-up with them and not just give them the information,” said Huijon.

Programming at Puertas has been complicated by COVID-19 restrictions, but Huijon and her staff were able to help clients adapt to meeting over Zoom or in their outdoor courtyard. Typically, though, folks can simply stop in with any questions or concerns.

“We try to provide a compassionate and warm welcome to the families, and that is why they come back often, even if they went through their big struggle,” said Puertas’ Development Administrator, Esmeralda Gil. “They will still come back for something simple … Or they will just call to say hi and check on how we are doing.”

Puertas offers a slew of workshops for those in the community, covering topics like financial literacy, computer skills, college readiness, senior support, civic engagement, and self-care focused on empowerment and accessible information sharing.

“The workshops are definitely crucial to Puertas because it is part of our mission to help make our community self-sufficient and to empower them,” said Alejandra Quintana, case mentor for Puertas. “So with these workshops, educational workshops on labor law or whatever it is, we really try to give the community an opportunity to learn and to provide them the tools to succeed.”

The topics for these workshops vary year to year, and are entirely based on what their clients ask for.

“We follow the needs that are being presented by our community to us, so if we see a trend of people coming for something a lot, we will think about how we can provide the tools and give them what they need to get through it,” said Gil.

For example, Quintana was able to forge a relationship with the Napa Farmers Market to fill gaps in accessible produce.

“Our families are given the opportunity to get $100 for three weeks to purchase fruits and veggies here at the local farmers market, and it's nice because we’re able to not only help our families and put food on their tables, but also support local businesses at the same time,” she said.

Another example is the popular La Cultura Cura Workshop, which is essentially a trauma-informed psycho-education workshop centered around community and the importance of culture. This past year the La Cultura workshops were held virtually, but the screens didn’t detract from the meetings’ impact.

“We had a psychotherapist facilitate those workshops, and they were really powerful because I think that during the pandemic, a lot of people’s childhood traumas and things came up because they were on their own a lot during the day,” said Gil. “I was in it every Friday just to help out, but I think it was really necessary. We still have a lot of the ladies call and ask when we are doing the next one.”

“It was about healing through your culture, so using your culture to heal, but also learning how to heal your culture and the generational cycles,” Gil explained. “It was very powerful to see how the participants reflected and how they recognized now generational cycles that they want to break so they don’t pass it down to their children, and I think that is where it starts for long-lasting change for the families.”

Similarly, labor issues are an ongoing focus of Puertas, as many of their clients have been, either knowingly or unknowingly, taken advantage of out of fear of persecution or simply a lack of information.

“Labor issues are one of the things that our Latina community knows we are here for,” said Huijon. “There are many injustices still happening in Napa, [and] we have seen those cases that people don't think exist anymore.”

“People take advantage of [the community] because they just don’t know their rights.”

So, Huijon, Gil, Quintana, and the rest of the team continue working to not only advocate for their community, but to show them how to use the voice they already have, too. 87 percent of Puertas’ clients last year are below the U.S. Poverty Line, and as we head into another year mid-pandemic, deeper systemic issues are proving to be problematic.

“We try to do wraparound service, so even if they come for just a referral to another agency, through our intake process and just sitting with them and talking with them we see what else we can do to help,” said Gil.

“We aren’t just familiar faces,” said Huijon. “We have empathy and the trust of our community because we have had those experiences and those struggles, and so that is why we are always open to handle different cases.”

The greater Napa community recognizes the importance of Puertas, too.

“Puertas Abiertas is the go-to, trusted entity for the Latinx population in Napa County,” said Michelle Laymon, Community Investment Manager for the Napa Valley Vintners. “This pandemic has demonstrated the priceless value of having a source of accurate, up-to-date information for Latinx community members … I am particularly impressed with their self-sufficiency and education classes.”

As a leading source of charitable giving in the valley, NVV is proud to have Puertas as a partner organization providing services with the help of their philanthropic giving.

“Their life skills classes provide individuals an opportunity to change their future and their children’s future through ESL, basic computer, civics, and financial literacy,” said Laymon. “The abilities learned translate to job skills, increased engagement in their child’s education and access to other health and safety services.”

For Nancy Weiss, this outside view of Puertas' commitment to the community was enough to get her involved with the organization's Board of Directors.

“Before coming on the PA board, I had direct experience in seeing the need for better outreach and services to the Latino community,” said Weiss.

“During the 2014 Earthquake, I worked in the Local Assistance Center for the City of Napa and saw firsthand the need for a partnership with local government and a central organization to help outreach, coordinate and provide resources to the Latino community,” said Weiss.

“Puertas was a great partner in that effort … [They] had the credibility and trust of the Latino community that was much needed to communicate emergency information and distribute resources quickly and efficiently.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.