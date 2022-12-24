122722-nvr-nws-injurycrash_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A two-vehicle collision north of Calistoga on Christmas Eve left three people with major injuries, authorities reported.

The wreck occurred at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Highway 29 near Mount St. Helena, and involved a southbound 2016 Hyundai Accent and a northbound 2019 Nissan Leaf hatchback, according to the California Highway Patrol’s press release.

According to the investigating officer, the head-on crash occurred when when one vehicle crossed the double yellow line, proceeding into the direct path of the other vehicle. 

Three occupants were extricated from the wrecks and flown by helicopter to trauma centers, according to a CHP collision report. 

The driver of the Hyundai, David Pond, a 35 year old resident of Lower Lake, was transported by REACH helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for major injuries.

Though it is not confirmed who was diving the vehicle, both driver and passenger of the Nissan, a 19 year old female from Hurricane, Utah, and an 18 year old male, bot yet to be publicly identified, were transported by CHP Helicopter to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville and are also being treated for major injuries. 

Highway 29 was closed near the crash site south of the Napa-Lake county line for more than an hour while the patients were extricated and airlifted, according to CHP.

As of Monday afternoon, further details were not available. The cause of the accident and the names of involved parties are still under investigation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

