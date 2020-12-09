13 counties in California moving into strict virus category

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city is experiencing its worst surge of new cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, and she pleaded with residents to stay home and curb holiday activities. Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s health director, said the city may hit the 15% threshold for available intensive care unit beds “as early as sometime this week” and could run out of ICU beds by Dec. 27.

“And that’s if things don’t get even worse, but they very well may,” Colfax said.

In Los Angeles County, the usually stoic health director, Barbara Ferrer, became emotional as she described “a devastating increase in deaths,” with the total hitting 8,075 on Wednesday. This week, the county recorded an average of 43 daily deaths — up from about 12 a day in mid-November, she said.

“Over 8,000 people who were beloved members of their families are not coming back,” Ferrer said, fighting back tears. She called the deaths “an incalculable loss to their friends and their family and the community.”

LA County hospitals are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 patients: new admissions near 500 a day. Officials anticipate that number will increase to 700 a day by next week.