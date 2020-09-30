13-year-old bicyclist injured in an American Canyon collision with a car

A 13-year-old bicyclist sustained major injuries Tuesday night in a collision with a car on American Canyon Road at Broadway/Silver Oak Trail, American Canyon police reported.

The collision occurred at 7:39 p.m. in darkness. The cyclist was riding northbound on Broadway, against a red signal, and attempted to ride across American Canyon Road in a crosswalk, police said.

The bike, which did not have lights, was struck by a car going eastbound on American Canyon Road, police said.

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The motorist, who reported not seeing the bicyclist, remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, police said.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact American Canyon Police at 253-4451.

