$14 million addition planned for American Canyon Middle School

NVUSD will schedule community meetings for American Canyon residents to weigh in on the middle school addition, and consult with school staff to ensure a better fit to their needs as the design is refined, Jurgenson told trustees during the meeting, which was conducted by Zoom teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a brief video animation, designers shared preliminary images of an annex that would link a performance hall and multipurpose room in a 45-degree V, with a cluster of tables and benches filling a small outdoor triangle between the spaces. A variety of layouts shown within the building included a stage facing about a dozen semicircular seating rows or a combination of rectangular and round tables for food service, along with a library and a study area occupying one leg of the building.

New landscaping and other site upgrades also will be included in the project, according to plans filed with NVUSD. Earlier, the district announced the upgrade also would include removing some modular classrooms from the Benton Way property to open up more outdoor space.