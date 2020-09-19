$14 million addition planned for American Canyon Middle School

The possible shape of an expansion to the American Canyon Middle School came into sharper focus Thursday night, as Napa's public school system approved a contract for a project that could welcome students within two years.
Trustees with the Napa Valley Unified School District received their first look at renderings for a multipurpose addition to the city's middle school, at 300 Benton Way on American Canyon's west side. Billed as a “student commons,” the expansion would endow the campus with a performing arts space, student library and a multi-use room that also would serve as a cafeteria.
Later Thursday, the NVUSD board approved a $14.3 million contract for Petaluma-based Arntz Builders Inc. and PBK Architects of Houston to design and build the project, which is scheduled for completion in time for the 2022-23 academic year.
The commons would allow American Canyon Middle School to accommodate about 170 more students, district staff said in March. In recent years, about 1,000 students in the sixth through eighth grades have have attended classes on a campus originally designed for 700.
The Arntz/PBK proposal won out over four others based on a scoring system by a five-person committee that took into account design quality, expertise and the expected total ownership cost, as well as the bid, according to Kelli Jurgenson, a construction management consultant to the district.
NVUSD will schedule community meetings for American Canyon residents to weigh in on the middle school addition, and consult with school staff to ensure a better fit to their needs as the design is refined, Jurgenson told trustees during the meeting, which was conducted by Zoom teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a brief video animation, designers shared preliminary images of an annex that would link a performance hall and multipurpose room in a 45-degree V, with a cluster of tables and benches filling a small outdoor triangle between the spaces. A variety of layouts shown within the building included a stage facing about a dozen semicircular seating rows or a combination of rectangular and round tables for food service, along with a library and a study area occupying one leg of the building.
New landscaping and other site upgrades also will be included in the project, according to plans filed with NVUSD. Earlier, the district announced the upgrade also would include removing some modular classrooms from the Benton Way property to open up more outdoor space.
The planned upgrade of the American Canyon campus followed NVUSD's cancellation in September 2019 of a second middle school in the city, after officials declared the project – and the estimated $2.2 million annual operating cost – unaffordable due to falling enrollment eroding the district's per-student funding from the state. Estimated to cost $45 million, the new school was intended to host 650 students and would have been built next to American Canyon High School on Newell Drive.
A group of school parents and residents vocally opposed the scrapping of the project, describing a new school as necessary to cope with American Canyon's future growth and calling the campus an implicit promise by Measure H backers who successfully pushed for its passage in 2016.
The $269 million bond initiative earmarked revenues for school construction, but its language did not mention specific facilities or towns by name.
Watch Now: How to set up a good homeschool environment
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.