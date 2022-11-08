14 votes separate two Yountville mayoral candidates

Several candidates took narrow leads Tuesday night in Yountville races as town voters cast ballots to select a new mayor and two new council members.

Four candidates were vying for the mayoral seat. Residents had a choice between longtime Councilmember Margie Mohler and former Councilmember Pam Reeves, as well as Robert Moore and Ken Clarke, residents of the Yountville Veterans Home.

As of the initial 8:01 p.m. count, just 14 votes separated Reeves from Mohler in the mayoral race. Reeves had received 277 votes to Mohler's 263.

It’s a close margin, admitted Reeves. “I’m looking forward to more votes being counted,” she said.

Reeves thought that her emphasis on community participation and the value of Yountville’s residents was one factor that resonated with voters.

With 41% of the votes, Mohler said she was feeling “very optimistic.”

“So many people have been very clear that they want some leadership and someone with experience and that’s why they are supporting me," said Mohler.

“Fiscal responsibility was very important to many of the voters I talked to. Supporters like that we have a very robust economy and we manage it well.”

Ken Clarke, a Veterans Home resident, said he enjoyed running for mayor, even though he had received only 40 votes so far.

While he was in last place, “somebody has to be there,” he said with a laugh.

When asked about what he might have done differently, Clarke said, “I probably could have gone out and did more knocking on doors.”

Realistically, “I think I’ve just about had it with politics,” said the senior citizen.

As for the two Town Council seats, Yountvillians chose among Scott Owens, Robin McKee-Cant and Hillery Trippe, all of whom have experience on various local boards and commissions but would be newcomers to the council.

Trippe is a former business attorney and risk management expert; McKee-Cant is a Napa native who’s had a long career in tourism and hospitality; and Owens works for the California Health Care Foundation.

As of 8:01 p.m., Trippe and McKee-Cant led with 400 and 329 votes respectively. Scott Owens had earned 255 votes.

Reached by phone Tuesday night, Trippe said she was pleased with the tally so far.

“It’s a time of change for Yountville and I’m really excited to be part of it,” said Trippe. “People liked the fact that I had specific ideas,” she added, citing examples like relaxing some rules about building accessory dwelling units and increasing funding for the town recreation department.

McKee-Cant said the early results were “exhilarating.” “It’s been a good race with dedicated people (and) to be in the top two is exciting,” said the candidate.

“I’m glad my voice resonated with people in town,” she said. “I feel very positive that people trust me to collaborate as a team and with all the stakeholders.”