A “maker” workspace. A bike “kitchen.” A community garden, lounge, pool, waterfall, two workout areas, game room and even a pet spa.

Such are some of the amenities new residents of SoCo Napa Apartments can choose from at the 6.7-acre complex.

Spread out over seven buildings, a total of 171 units are currently under construction in central Napa. As of this past week, the hammering and building is about 60% done, said Kevin Meier, director of construction at Cresleigh Homes. The first set of apartments will be available for lease as soon as the end of May.

Located at 725 and 737 Central St., the SoCo Napa project was originally to be developed by Napan Wayne O’Connell and partners.

He planned to call it named Pietro Place, in honor of his grandfather, Pietro Lepera, an immigrant from Italy, O’Connell said in 2015.

However, in 2016, O’Connell sold the project to builder and developer Cresleigh Homes.

The new name, SoCo, is inspired by the nearby Soscol Avenue, said Abigail Buffaloe of Cresleigh Homes.

During a tour this past week, Buffaloe noted that Cresleigh is not new to Napa. The company, with offices in Roseville and San Francisco, also owns and operates Napa’s Towpath Village housing complex on Old Soscol Way.

“We were in the neighborhood already,” Buffaloe said. Cresleigh Homes is “really drawn to infill residential sites (and) we just fell in love with the project.”

Napa is “such a unique community,” she said. It’s close to the greater Bay Area, “you've got a bustling downtown, arts and music and great restaurants;” (all) in “world-class” Napa Valley.

“And we’d really like to share that with our residents and provide a new place to call home.”

The unit could potentially be sold at some point in the future, but for now, they will be leased at market rates, said Buffaloe.

That ranges from about $2,500 a month for a one-bedroom to in the $3,000 range for a two-bedroom unit.

Actually, because SoCo uses a dynamic pricing module, lease rates can fluctuate weekly or even daily. It all depends on market supply and demand, Buffaloe said.

However, a total of 12 units will be rented at “affordable” rates to qualifying residents. Depending on income and size of household, those units could start at about $1,250 a month, Buffaloe said.

Almost half of the units include one bedroom; the other half, two. The complex does not include studio or three-bedroom units. A total of 305 parking spaces are planned, including 109 garage spaces.

The seven residential buildings are each at different stages of construction. For example, the building adjacent to Central Avenue is about 90% complete, said Meier. Appliances, countertops and other finishes are currently being installed. On the other end of the spectrum, a section of the complex that fronts Soscol Avenue is being fitted with heating and plumbing. That building is about 30% complete, Meier said.

It could be done around the first quarter of 2024, Buffaloe said.

“It's going to be a beautiful project,” Meier added.

Tours aren’t yet available but information about the apartments can be found at Cresleigh.com.

