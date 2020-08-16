You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded outside Calistoga Sunday morning

2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded outside Calistoga Sunday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

An earthquake occurred at 8:46 a.m. Sunday outside of Calistoga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which reached a magnitude of 2.1 at a depth of 1.8 miles, was recorded 4.3 miles southwest of Calistoga, south of Porter Creek Road in Sonoma County, the USGS incident map indicated.

It was the third quake recorded in or around the Napa Valley in a four-day span. On Wednesday morning, The Geysers in northern Sonoma County was the source of a magnitude 3.9 quake, while a 2.5-magnitude quake occurred less than 4 miles west of Yountville before sunrise Thursday.

Watch Now: Napa County coronavirus testing site volunteers discuss their work

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News