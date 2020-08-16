2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded outside Calistoga Sunday morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An earthquake occurred at 8:46 a.m. Sunday outside of Calistoga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which reached a magnitude of 2.1 at a depth of 1.8 miles, was recorded 4.3 miles southwest of Calistoga, south of Porter Creek Road in Sonoma County, the USGS incident map indicated.

It was the third quake recorded in or around the Napa Valley in a four-day span. On Wednesday morning, The Geysers in northern Sonoma County was the source of a magnitude 3.9 quake, while a 2.5-magnitude quake occurred less than 4 miles west of Yountville before sunrise Thursday.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

