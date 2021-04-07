$2 million ‘luxury lofts’ planned for downtown Napa

It’s only three homes, said Keller. “If there’s not a lot of demand for three units, I’d be surprised.”

Where else can you find this size of a condo in downtown? Keller asked.

“Everything else is in the more 1,000 to 1,500 square-foot range. This gives a few select people an option for a little more space.”

Likely buyers could be Upvalley residents looking to move south, he proposed. “Or we also have a big influx of San Francisco and Bay Area people looking for nicer options or larger options than what’s been available in downtown.”

“Downtown is such a great spot,” he pointed out. “All the amenities are right there.”

Each unit has the ability to include up to three bedrooms, with the eventual floor plan to be determined later, wrote Keller in his application to the city for a use permit. Access to the units is provided via the existing elevator and/or stairway located in the eastern portion of the building at 801 Coombs and a second stairway located on the western side of the building.

Current zoning of the Young Building block includes residential uses, said Keller. For more 30 years portions of the building were occupied by the law offices of Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty, which moved out in 2012.