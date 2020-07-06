2 minor vegetation fires in rural Napa County on Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No serious wildfires were reported in Napa County over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Cal Fire said it responded to two minor vegetation fires Sunday. A fire at noon on Lommel Road near Calistoga burned less than a half acre, Cal Fire said Monday. The cause has not been established.

A second blaze, reported at 4:50 p.m. off Hidden Springs Road in Gordon Valley burned a quarter acre, Cal Fire said.

This fire is also under investigation.