2 minor vegetation fires in rural Napa County on Sunday

No serious wildfires were reported in Napa County over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Cal Fire said it responded to two minor vegetation fires Sunday. A fire at noon on Lommel Road near Calistoga burned less than a half acre, Cal Fire said Monday. The cause has not been established.
A second blaze, reported at 4:50 p.m. off Hidden Springs Road in Gordon Valley burned a quarter acre, Cal Fire said.
This fire is also under investigation.
