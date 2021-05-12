2 Napa Valley COVID vaccination clinics welcomes 12-to-15-year-olds on Thursday

Two vaccination sites in Napa County will be offering Pfizer's COVID vaccine to youths ages 12 to 15 for the first time on Thursday

One site is at the Napa County Office of Education on Imola Avenue, the other is St. Helena High School.

The Napa County Office of Education is hosting a "Vaccines and Veggies" event on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine received federal approvals this week for children in the 12-15 age group. This clinic will serve anyone 12 years and older, organizers said.

Participants will receive a free produce/protein box along with the opportunity to get a no-cost COVID-19 vaccination with a $10 Target gift card.

The "Vaccines and Veggies" event will be held at the Napa County Office of Education, 2121 Imola Ave. in Napa. To register in advance visit mhealthsystem.com/napaeducation. For more information call 707-253-6810.