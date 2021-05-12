 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Napa Valley COVID vaccination clinics welcomes 12-to-15-year-olds on Thursday

2 Napa Valley COVID vaccination clinics welcomes 12-to-15-year-olds on Thursday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine (copy)

Two vaccination clinics in Napa Valley will offer COVID shots Thursday to a newly approved group — youths 12 to 15 years old.

 Terovesalainen, Dreamstime.com

Two vaccination sites in Napa County will be offering Pfizer's COVID vaccine to youths ages 12 to 15 for the first time on Thursday

One site is at the Napa County Office of Education on Imola Avenue, the other is St. Helena High School.

The Napa County Office of Education is hosting a "Vaccines and Veggies" event on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine received federal approvals this week for children in the 12-15 age group. This clinic will serve anyone 12 years and older, organizers said.

Participants will receive a free produce/protein box along with the opportunity to get a no-cost COVID-19 vaccination with a $10 Target gift card.

The "Vaccines and Veggies" event will be held at the Napa County Office of Education, 2121 Imola Ave. in Napa. To register in advance visit mhealthsystem.com/napaeducation. For more information call 707-253-6810.

Also, the Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents ages 12 – 15, thanks to the generous support from Napa Valley Vintners. 

The clinic will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the St. Helena High School in St. Helena.

The Pfizer vaccine clinic will be the first offered in the Upper Valley to adolescents. No appointment is necessary. All minors will need to have a parent present to receive the vaccination. All individuals must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Adolescents who have received other vaccines such as HPV are currently not eligible and will have to wait 14 days after the vaccine has been administered to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As vaccinations continue successfully across the U.S., a return to normalcy begins to look more realistic. However, many of those who have been vaccinated twice still fear the disease. Psychologist Ken Goodman of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America explains why people may continue to still fear new and salient risks even if they are small. Source by: Stringr

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News